Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:42 PM
41 Apartments for rent in Hamburg, NJ📍
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
100 QUARRY Rd
100 Quarry Rd, Hamburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Large 2 Bedroom 1.5 Apartment In Desirable Heritage Village!!! Open Floor, Large Rooms , Two Entrances, Plenty Of Parking & Much More! Call Today!!! Must See!! Great Location For The Everyday Commuter Great Rental!!!
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
62 KING COLE RD
62 King Cole Road, Hamburg, NJ
Studio
$400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
......Garage Only...... Use For Storage....Comes with Parking Great Rental!
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
175 ROUTE 23
175 Hamburg Turnpike, Hamburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
Nice Updated 1 Bedroom Apartment!!! Ground Floor, Hardwood Floors & Much More!!! Must See! Convenient Location For The Everyday Commuter! Great Rental!!! Open Floor Plan ... Unit 2 ... Available November 1st
Results within 1 mile of Hamburg
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
11 MABIE ST
11 Mabie Street, Franklin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
GREAT RENTAL, EASY TO SHOW. CLEAN, FRESH PAINT. tenant PAYS SEWER AND WATER.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
7 HAVENHILL RD
7 Havenhill Rd, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1619 sqft
Easy living with this large ranch with high ceilings. Live all on one floor.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
27 Bourne Cir
27 Bourne Circle, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1300 sqft
Crystal Springs !!! 2nd floor condo in move-in condition with beautiful golf and mountain views. Gas fireplace, ceiling fans, open floor plan, cathedral ceilings, end unit Excellent condition, very clean, No smoking in condo or garage.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
62 NESTOR ST
62 Nestor Street, Franklin, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Fully Renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath with gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, marble backsplash, recessed lighting, stunning floors and tile bathroom. Laundry in unit. Basement available for extra storage. Plenty of off-street parking.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
24 BRAMBLE CT
24 Bramble Court, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1350 sqft
Stunning 2 BR, 2 Full Bath renovated condo with top of the line quality. Cathedral ceilings. Enjoy on-site award winning golf courses and restaurants. Skiing & Minerals Sports Club is minutes away.
Results within 5 miles of Hamburg
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2 SNOW BIRD RD UNIT 3
2 Snowbird Ct, Vernon Center, NJ
Studio
$1,100
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2 SNOW BIRD RD UNIT 3 in Vernon Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
3 TELEMARK DR UNIT 10
3 Telemark Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Take a Step Inside this Fully Renovated Ski in Ski out condo located in Great Gorge Village. Enjoy an open floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Walk out your sliding back door on to the private balcony with sunset views.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
3-11 MAPLE CRES
3-11 Maple Crescent, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Welcome to the desirable Black Creek Sanctuary! Gorgeous first floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom end unit w/ private outdoor ski closet.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
5 ARAPAHOE DR UNIT 2
5 Arapahoe Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
Updated 3 Bedroom In Desirable Great Gorge!!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath End-Unit, Hardwood Floors, Large Deck, Separate Dining Area, High Ceilings & Much More!!! Must See!!! Great Views!!! Great Rental!!! Walking Distance To Spa, Restaurants & Resort .....
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
10 HARKER HILL DR
10 Harker Hill Road, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Completely Updated Town-Home In Desirable Crystal Springs!!! Ground Floor Unit, Updated Kitchen w/ Granite Counter-Tops, Newer Flooring, Gas Fireplace, 2 Decks, Great Views & Much More!!! Must See!! Full Finished Walk-Out Basement....
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
79 CLARK RD
79 Clark Road, Sussex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Totally Renovated Two Bedroom Cottage.Cottage sits on main property. Landlord takes care of Grounds. Tenants have use of In-Ground pool. All Utilies are electric. Beautiful yard. Available for Occupancy June 1st 2020.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
17 TANNERY HILL DR
17 Tannery Hill Drive, Sussex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Luxury Rental, 4 BR, 3.5 Bath Single family home in the desirable section of Crystal Springs w magnificent views of the 16th fairway & green of Crystal Springs Golf Course.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1 PURGATORY CT UNIT 2
1 Purgatory Court, Vernon Center, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1248 sqft
Slopeside 3 BR, 2 Full Bath, loft floorplan. Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Full Size Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry and plenty of cabinets.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
38 PALAMINO TRL
38 Palomino Trail, Sussex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
Beautiful Colonial with gorgeous views of Mountain Creek-Available JULY 1st~Washer/Dryer negotiable from current tenant~Home will be professioanlly painted & cleaned, prior to new lease.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
4 ALTA CT UNIT 2
4 Alta Court West, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
700 sqft
This unit is currently being remodeled and will be ready to be occupied January 1st, 2020.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
383 ROUTE 23
383 State Rt 23, Sussex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Lg 4 Bdrm, EIK, huge Liv Rm. Full unfinished Bsmt w/ interior access to main floor. Laundry facility on main floor. Being freshly painted.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2 WINTER PARK DR UNIT 4
2 Winter Park Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
948 sqft
Spacious condo with beautiful mountain views Ski in Ski out right on Garden State slope in desirable Great Gorge Village. Master BR on First level and large loft BR. Plenty of closets and storage. Kitchen with dishwasher and full appliances.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
129 MAIN ST
129 Main Street, Franklin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Nice 2 Bedroom Apartment!!! Hardwood Floors, Separate Dining Area, Large Rooms, Natural Gas & More!!! Convenient Location For The Everyday Commuter! Great Rental!!!
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
75 ROUTE 23
75 New Jersey Highway 23, Franklin, NJ
Studio
$850
Do you need a address for your business? Place to meet customers? We have a conference room, office and storage at your disposal. Don't want to rent whole floor? Rent the space you need and pay less. Signage at street avail. Heat/electric included.
1 of 2
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
270 MUNSONHURST RD
270 Munsonhurst Road, Franklin, NJ
Studio
$1,650
3 Bedroom Updated Ranch Located Close to Route 23 and Route 15. Newer Floors, Roof, Kitchen, Bathroom, Roof And So Much More. Washer& Dryer Hook Up Available.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
111 MAIN ST
111 Main Street, Franklin, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Welcome home to your over-sized 4 bedroom, well maintained apartment in the heart of Franklin, New Jersey. Just minutes from Rt. 23 and other major highways! Owner takes great pride in ownership here. Hardwood floors throughout.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Hamburg rentals listed on Apartment List is $970.
Some of the colleges located in the Hamburg area include New Jersey Institute of Technology, Essex County College, Rutgers University-Newark, and Drew University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hamburg from include Newark, Morristown, East Orange, Clifton, and Kearny.
