1 bedroom apartments
56 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Morristown, NJ
$
Morristown
18 Units Available
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,978
768 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Morristown
5 Units Available
Alister Morristown
1 Washington Avenue, Bldg. 7, Apt. 4A, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,790
653 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors and on-site parking garage. Located right off I-287 and close to Morristown National Park, Jacob Ford Park, New Jersey Transit, shopping and dining.
$
Morristown
26 Units Available
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,988
766 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
$
Morristown
28 Units Available
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,884
662 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
Morristown
20 Units Available
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,962
714 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help!In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
18 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,007
915 sqft
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
$
Morristown
26 Units Available
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,295
812 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
13 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,235
933 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Morristown
12 Units Available
Metropolitan Lofts
11 De Hart Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,728
755 sqft
Beautifully designed and ideally located, The Metropolitan Lofts is the newest addition to life in historic Morristown. Living here means having an apartment home with style and space. It means having amenities that are both relaxing and engaging.
$
Morristown
15 Units Available
Chancery Square
11 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,161
786 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown, NJ, near the Morristown Green. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances. Community features 24-hour gym, elevator, clubhouse and parking.
Morristown
1 Unit Available
137 Morris St 1
137 Morris St, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Morristown Downtown - Property Id: 198845 Looking for Chic Apartment! Located in Downtown Morristown NJ, Short walk to NJ Transit, convenient commute 287/80/24. Spacious 1-Bed,1-Bath, w/d, new SS appliances, parking on property included.
Morristown
1 Unit Available
39 Pine Street
39 Pine Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
Walk 2 blocks to NYC Midtown Direct Train. Freshly painted and so charming in the heart of Morristown. Eat in kitchen with pantry. Additional room as office/computer room. Hardwood floors through-out. Charming built-ins for storage.
Morristown
1 Unit Available
52 ELM ST
52 Elm Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Like new construction In the heart of Morristown Walking distance to Green and Mid town Direct train line Hardwood floors throughout In the unit dishwasher washer dryer Available May 1
Morristown
1 Unit Available
7 PROSPECT ST 809
7 Prospect Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,400
880 sqft
Top Floor! Expanded living room area, California walk-in closet in BR & steam W/D Huge storage available. Hardwood flrs & 1 assigned parking . Gym in building.
Morristown
1 Unit Available
50 ELM ST APT F
50 Elm St, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
SPACIOUS STUDIO UNIT W/ UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS, CLOSE TO ALL DOWNTOWN AMENITIES, PARKS,SCHOOLS, STORES, THEATER, AND MUCH MORE..COMMUTERS DELIGHT OFFERS NYC TRAIN STATION AND BUS SERVICE...AVAILABLE MARCH FIRST.
Morristown
1 Unit Available
23 ATNO AVE
23 Atno Avenue, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Dont miss out on this 1 bed 1 bath apartment in downtown morristown. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Close to morristown's Downtown area! Washer and Dryer in building free of charge for tenants! Off Street Parking. Just pay your rent and that is it!
Results within 5 miles of Morristown
$
Chatham
15 Units Available
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,875
800 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person
$
Morris Plains
6 Units Available
Highlands at Morris Plains
40 E Hanover Ave, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,844
767 sqft
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to I-80 and I-287. Units offer in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garbage disposal, along with other luxury amenities. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and clubhouse.
$
Morris Plains
26 Units Available
Signature Place
250 Johnson Rd, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,335
868 sqft
Find a lifestyle with your name on it at Signature Place, which offers smoke-free, tranquil one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Morris Plains.
$
Madison
7 Units Available
Madison Mall Apartments
294 Main Street, Madison, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,815
686 sqft
You are going to love Madison Mall Apartments! Our beautiful community is located right outside the heart of Downtown Madison where you can enjoy Madison's finest restaurants, shopping, entertainment and nightlife.
6 Units Available
AVE Florham Park
90 Park Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,770
830 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Florham Park for your new home!Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in New Jersey.
1 Unit Available
2350 ROUTE 10-D29
2350 Rt 10 West, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
REFRESHED AND READY FOR NEW TENANTS! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY... THIS 1st FLOOR UNIT HAS BEEN REFRESHED WITH NEW CARPETS, NEW PAINT AND NEWER APPLIANCES AND IS MOVE IN READY! Fabulous commuter location right off Rt 10 W in a well maintained complex.
Results within 10 miles of Morristown
$
28 Units Available
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,925
963 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.
$
16 Units Available
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,790
916 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.
