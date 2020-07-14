Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel oven range Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse concierge courtyard internet cafe gym game room parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly dog park

Woodmont Knolls at Hanover is the ultimate luxury apartment community brought to you by Woodmont Properties. Our elegant Hanover apartment flats and carriage style homes, some with private garages, offer unparalleled features and amenities. The spacious one and two bedroom residences have magnificently appointed kitchens with Energy Star stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, fabulous spa-like bathrooms, oversized walk-in closets, private balconies and dramatic 9-foot ceilings.



With a vibrant location in the heart of Morris County, Woodmont Knolls at Hanover provides convenient access to major highways, parks, recreation, shopping, dining and entertainment. Being just minutes from Morristown Train Station makes our Hanover, NJ apartments the perfect place for commuters all across the area. Our community provides luxurious amenities including a high-tech modern clubhouse featuring a strength & cardio center, game room with billiards, club room with sports bar & cyber cafe, an