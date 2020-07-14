All apartments in Morristown
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Woodmont Knolls

200 Woodmont Drive · (973) 264-4193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ 07927

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 814 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Unit 724 · Avail. Sep 6

$2,170

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1014 sqft

Unit 834 · Avail. Aug 27

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1014 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 731 · Avail. now

$2,510

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Unit 738 · Avail. now

$2,510

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Unit 828 · Avail. Sep 6

$2,605

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodmont Knolls.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
internet cafe
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
dog park
Woodmont Knolls at Hanover is the ultimate luxury apartment community brought to you by Woodmont Properties. Our elegant Hanover apartment flats and carriage style homes, some with private garages, offer unparalleled features and amenities. The spacious one and two bedroom residences have magnificently appointed kitchens with Energy Star stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, fabulous spa-like bathrooms, oversized walk-in closets, private balconies and dramatic 9-foot ceilings.

With a vibrant location in the heart of Morris County, Woodmont Knolls at Hanover provides convenient access to major highways, parks, recreation, shopping, dining and entertainment. Being just minutes from Morristown Train Station makes our Hanover, NJ apartments the perfect place for commuters all across the area. Our community provides luxurious amenities including a high-tech modern clubhouse featuring a strength & cardio center, game room with billiards, club room with sports bar & cyber cafe, an

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: one month's- one and a half month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodmont Knolls have any available units?
Woodmont Knolls has 11 units available starting at $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woodmont Knolls have?
Some of Woodmont Knolls's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodmont Knolls currently offering any rent specials?
Woodmont Knolls is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodmont Knolls pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodmont Knolls is pet friendly.
Does Woodmont Knolls offer parking?
Yes, Woodmont Knolls offers parking.
Does Woodmont Knolls have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodmont Knolls offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodmont Knolls have a pool?
Yes, Woodmont Knolls has a pool.
Does Woodmont Knolls have accessible units?
Yes, Woodmont Knolls has accessible units.
Does Woodmont Knolls have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodmont Knolls has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodmont Knolls have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woodmont Knolls has units with air conditioning.
