149 Apartments for rent in Florham Park, NJ

Moving to Florham Park

Often referred to as the City of Volunteers due to its all-volunteer fire department, a mayor who receives no salary, and the ability to stage free events throughout the year due to impressive volunteer efforts, moving here offers many fun perks plus the ability to be actively involved in the area. No worries if you would rather stay home and play video games all day while in your sweatpants. No one will force you to get involved. The Jets have gotten into the swing of the local lifestyle and are very active, so residents should be prepared for everyday NFL star sightings. Practice remaining cool and collected in the presence of athletic greatness or do your best Tom-Cruise-on-Oprah's-couch impersonation and let the crazy all hang out.

Lifers are a common feature in this small town as most residents stay a long time, so if you've been traveling across the country looking for your final destination, you may find your niche in New Jersey. The real estate offerings range from a farmhouse dating back to 1760 to new builds, so future FP residents have plenty of options. Single residence homes as well as condos and hi rise apartments add to the selection. Those searching for a home for rent have an assortment of styles to choose from, including cape cods, split levels, colonials, and ranches.

Things that need to be considered when moving here are transportation options and commuting needs. Only 30 minutes west of New York City, FP residents have options with the New Jersey Transit lines. The bus line has two stops in the borough, and the train that goes into the city has stops in nearby towns, but none in the borough limits. Owning a car is certainly not a necessity, but many find the convenience preferable. Once you begin visiting potential properties, be prepared to fill out the necessary paperwork by having your two most recent pay stubs, ID, and checks to cover credit report fees, a deposit, and the first month's rent. Some big complexes require an application fee, so ask upfront to know the full cost of an apartment community.