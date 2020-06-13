149 Apartments for rent in Florham Park, NJ📍
English settlers first took up residency in this nifty section of the Northeast towards the end of the 17th century and since those early days to its present day position as a borough with the moniker of Florham Park, this community has experienced no fewer than four name changes. One of its former claims to fame, aside from fabulous farming, was a reputation for producing top-notch brooms. If that doesn't sweep you away, it has also served as a relaxing summer retreat for Americans sporting famed last names that still cling to some of the nation's best institutions, such as Vanderbilt. Their luxurious summer estates were located in the same borough that now serves as the location of an NFL team and the central corporation headquarters for the world's largest chemical company. The legacy of those long-ago pedigreed homeowners left their mark in the name of Florham Park, which was created from the combination of Florham estate and Brooklake Park estate. The resulting Florham Park, frequently shortened to FP by the locals, is actually not a city, but a beautiful borough.
Often referred to as the City of Volunteers due to its all-volunteer fire department, a mayor who receives no salary, and the ability to stage free events throughout the year due to impressive volunteer efforts, moving here offers many fun perks plus the ability to be actively involved in the area. No worries if you would rather stay home and play video games all day while in your sweatpants. No one will force you to get involved. The Jets have gotten into the swing of the local lifestyle and are very active, so residents should be prepared for everyday NFL star sightings. Practice remaining cool and collected in the presence of athletic greatness or do your best Tom-Cruise-on-Oprah's-couch impersonation and let the crazy all hang out.
Lifers are a common feature in this small town as most residents stay a long time, so if you've been traveling across the country looking for your final destination, you may find your niche in New Jersey. The real estate offerings range from a farmhouse dating back to 1760 to new builds, so future FP residents have plenty of options. Single residence homes as well as condos and hi rise apartments add to the selection. Those searching for a home for rent have an assortment of styles to choose from, including cape cods, split levels, colonials, and ranches.
Things that need to be considered when moving here are transportation options and commuting needs. Only 30 minutes west of New York City, FP residents have options with the New Jersey Transit lines. The bus line has two stops in the borough, and the train that goes into the city has stops in nearby towns, but none in the borough limits. Owning a car is certainly not a necessity, but many find the convenience preferable. Once you begin visiting potential properties, be prepared to fill out the necessary paperwork by having your two most recent pay stubs, ID, and checks to cover credit report fees, a deposit, and the first month's rent. Some big complexes require an application fee, so ask upfront to know the full cost of an apartment community.
This borough in the South East Section of Morris County is slightly over 7.5 square miles and is not divided into named neighborhoods. For such a small town, the housing options and amenities remain consistent throughout the borough. As a whole, the vacancy rates are very low but become much lower in the central part of Florham Park, making it slightly more challenging to find a rental home there. Without neighborhoods and their reputations to guide the search for apartments in Florham Park, many rely instead on the proximity to favorite features of the area such as Prudden Park's walking path or the coveted location on the route of the Fourth of July parade. The whole of FP gets curbside recycling and utilities powered by Jersey Central Power and Light.
Apartment hunters have several properties to choose from, as there are complexes spread throughout the busy borough. The apartment complexes throughout the area sometimes feature specials such as a free month's rent for new residents, so make sure to inquire before signing the lease.
Avalon at Florham Park: This complex offers an array of amenities for those settling into any of their 1 to 3 bedroom apartments. Notable perks include a small garden for residents and a 30-day move-in guarantee, which will help picky apartment hunters and nervous newcomers feel more secure in their decision.
Sun Valley Apartments: Renting agents boast of the single car garages and energy efficient windows, but even more appealing is the free shuttle to the New Jersey Transit train station in Chatham.
The Village at Sun Valley: The 1 to 2 bedroom apartment complex also has a free shuttle to the Chatham train and great options for active residents such as handball, tennis, and basketball courts.
The borough has an eclectic array of eateries offering all that one accustomed to dining in NYC would expect. Viet Ai Vietnamese Restaurant to Natale's Deli and Bagels shows the scope of dining to be had in Florham Park. Summer is when this suburban stronghold comes to life. Although this is Jets country, recreational baseball has shaped this community for years and the season is always kicked off with opening day celebrations. Summer nights are known for concerts at the Gazebo and the annual movie night on the Gazebo Lawn. There is a lot to do throughout the year with a municipal pool, ski club, places to picnic, and the Florham Park Roller Rink to name a few. Fields for baseball, lacrosse, football, and soccer are featured along with courts for volleyball, basketball, and tennis. And with the Big Apple nearby there is never a shortage of people to see or places to go when living in Florham Park.