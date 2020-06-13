Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:04 PM

149 Apartments for rent in Florham Park, NJ

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Florham Park
16 Units Available
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1592 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
AVE Florham Park
90 Park Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,770
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,782
1254 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Florham Park for your new home!Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in New Jersey.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Florham Park
1 Unit Available
250 RIDGEDALE AVE H-7
250 Ridgedale Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Great unit in Belantrae Greens with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. Newly painted open floor plan with plenty of space! Great eat in kitchen with breakfast bar and 2 sliding glass doors leading to private patio, perfect for entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Florham Park
1 Unit Available
250 RIDGEDALE AVE K-6
250 Ridgedale Ave, Florham Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
2 Bedroom, 2 full 1 half bath, townhouse w/gorgeous Golf Course Views! 1st floor: HW floors, Eat-in Kitchen w/sliders to private patio, Den w/decorative fireplace, vaulted sun filled Living Room, formal Dining Room, Powder Room; 2nd level: HW
Results within 1 mile of Florham Park
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Madison
7 Units Available
Madison Mall Apartments
294 Main Street, Madison, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,815
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You are going to love Madison Mall Apartments! Our beautiful community is located right outside the heart of Downtown Madison where you can enjoy Madison's finest restaurants, shopping, entertainment and nightlife.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Chatham
31 Units Available
Chatham on Main
555 Main Street, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,075
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
797 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Madison
3 Units Available
Towne Gardens Apartments
17 Madison Ave, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
990 sqft
Come home to a spacious townhouse located on large, beautifully landscaped, park like grounds. Each of our two bedroom town homes feature a modern kitchen with a refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher.
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
Chatham
2 Units Available
Jackson House
515 Main Street, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,060
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1029 sqft
At Jackson House Apartments, your well-being is paramount. As a resident of our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Chatham, NJ, you can enjoy our full collection of features and amenities.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Madison
1 Unit Available
33 Green Village Road
33 Green Village Road, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1220 sqft
Gorgeous new construction 2 Bed / 1.5 Bath condo rental with private terrace and discerning, high quality finishes.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
525 MAIN ST - 5d
525 Main St, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,075
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1 bedroom apartment with updated appliances and in-unit washer/dryer! Commuter friendly to NYC, Chatham train station 0.7 miles away; see agent remarks.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
500 MAIN ST - 3c
500 Main St, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Recently renovated 2 bedroom apartment with updated appliances and in-unit washer/dryer! Commuter friendly to NYC, Chatham train station 0.7 miles away; see agent remarks.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
49 SUMMIT AVE
49 North Summit Avenue, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful unit with in-town location. Open layout - gourmet eat-in kitchen opens to LR. 2 BRs & 2 Full Bath on 2nd flr. Fin lower level with 9' ceiings & full bath, perfect home office or family rm. AVAIL 8/1/2020.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
32 BRADWAHL DR
32 Bradwahl Drive, Morris County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3401 sqft
2018 Complete Renovation! Classic Convent Station charmer. New open flexible floor plan. Hardwood floors throughout. NEW kitchen, baths & basement. Walk to mid-town direct train. Unbeatable location! 4400 sq. ft of living space.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
29 INDEPENDENCE WAY
29 Independence Way, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
This 3 BR townhome features a LR w/ cathedral ceiling & fp w/ doors to an expanded deck overlooking woods for privacy! Liberty Greens is steps to the Convent Station train & jogging/bike path.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
380 MAIN ST UNIT 21
380 Main Street, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Location! Just a couple blocks to the train station and the center of town. The condo is tucked back off the road overlooking the courtyard in the front and a grassy rear yard.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Madison
1 Unit Available
80 NORTH ST
80 North Street, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
Wonderful Madison Apartment! 2nd floor Two Bedroom unit w/private Laundry. Newer Washer & Dryer. New Range! Freshly painted & beautiful Hardwood floors! Large Eat in Kitchen w/tremendous storage.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
East Hanover
1 Unit Available
24 QUEENS BRIDGE DR
24 Queensbridge Dr, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Great 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome with one car garage in desirable Castle Ridge Townhome Community.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
East Hanover
1 Unit Available
43 CASTLE RIDGE DR
43 Castle Ridge Drive, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Move-in-condition! Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, formal dining room and hardwood floors. Master bedroom with updated bath and walk-in closet. Tons of storage.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
5 CENTER ST
5 Center Street, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
BRAND NEW Everything! 2 BD/1 BA "ROLL OUT OF BED" to town & train! Recessed lighting & beautiful high ceilings. State of the art Chef's Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, quartz counters & pantry. PRISTINE hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
East Hanover
1 Unit Available
135 CASTLE RIDGE DR
135 Castle Ridge Drive, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Conveniently located close to RT 10 shopping, dining and public transportation. Renovated kitchen, newer carpet. Strictly NO PETS per landlord.
Results within 5 miles of Florham Park
Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
Morristown
19 Units Available
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,002
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,972
1100 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Morristown
28 Units Available
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,938
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,884
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,357
947 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Hanover
6 Units Available
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,838
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,285
1464 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1556 sqft
Spacious floor plans with attached garages and driveways in most homes. Balconies available. Contemporary kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
18 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,962
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.

Median Rent in Florham Park

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Florham Park is $3,711, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $4,421.
Studio
$3,342
1 Bed
$3,711
2 Beds
$4,421
3+ Beds
$5,700
City GuideFlorham Park
Florham Park, New Jersey, retains an esteemed status for its show-stopping Fourth of July parade and fireworks show, which are so legendary that other Garden State communities speak of them in hushed, reverent tones. And though it is the borough's celebration of American independence that holds the No. 1 spot in its identity, the New Jersey community has been the headquarters for the New York Jets since 2008.

English settlers first took up residency in this nifty section of the Northeast towards the end of the 17th century and since those early days to its present day position as a borough with the moniker of Florham Park, this community has experienced no fewer than four name changes. One of its former claims to fame, aside from fabulous farming, was a reputation for producing top-notch brooms. If that doesn't sweep you away, it has also served as a relaxing summer retreat for Americans sporting famed last names that still cling to some of the nation's best institutions, such as Vanderbilt. Their luxurious summer estates were located in the same borough that now serves as the location of an NFL team and the central corporation headquarters for the world's largest chemical company. The legacy of those long-ago pedigreed homeowners left their mark in the name of Florham Park, which was created from the combination of Florham estate and Brooklake Park estate. The resulting Florham Park, frequently shortened to FP by the locals, is actually not a city, but a beautiful borough.

Moving to Florham Park

Often referred to as the City of Volunteers due to its all-volunteer fire department, a mayor who receives no salary, and the ability to stage free events throughout the year due to impressive volunteer efforts, moving here offers many fun perks plus the ability to be actively involved in the area. No worries if you would rather stay home and play video games all day while in your sweatpants. No one will force you to get involved. The Jets have gotten into the swing of the local lifestyle and are very active, so residents should be prepared for everyday NFL star sightings. Practice remaining cool and collected in the presence of athletic greatness or do your best Tom-Cruise-on-Oprah's-couch impersonation and let the crazy all hang out.

Lifers are a common feature in this small town as most residents stay a long time, so if you've been traveling across the country looking for your final destination, you may find your niche in New Jersey. The real estate offerings range from a farmhouse dating back to 1760 to new builds, so future FP residents have plenty of options. Single residence homes as well as condos and hi rise apartments add to the selection. Those searching for a home for rent have an assortment of styles to choose from, including cape cods, split levels, colonials, and ranches.

Things that need to be considered when moving here are transportation options and commuting needs. Only 30 minutes west of New York City, FP residents have options with the New Jersey Transit lines. The bus line has two stops in the borough, and the train that goes into the city has stops in nearby towns, but none in the borough limits. Owning a car is certainly not a necessity, but many find the convenience preferable. Once you begin visiting potential properties, be prepared to fill out the necessary paperwork by having your two most recent pay stubs, ID, and checks to cover credit report fees, a deposit, and the first month's rent. Some big complexes require an application fee, so ask upfront to know the full cost of an apartment community.

Neighborhoods

This borough in the South East Section of Morris County is slightly over 7.5 square miles and is not divided into named neighborhoods. For such a small town, the housing options and amenities remain consistent throughout the borough. As a whole, the vacancy rates are very low but become much lower in the central part of Florham Park, making it slightly more challenging to find a rental home there. Without neighborhoods and their reputations to guide the search for apartments in Florham Park, many rely instead on the proximity to favorite features of the area such as Prudden Park's walking path or the coveted location on the route of the Fourth of July parade. The whole of FP gets curbside recycling and utilities powered by Jersey Central Power and Light.

Apartment hunters have several properties to choose from, as there are complexes spread throughout the busy borough. The apartment complexes throughout the area sometimes feature specials such as a free month's rent for new residents, so make sure to inquire before signing the lease.

Avalon at Florham Park: This complex offers an array of amenities for those settling into any of their 1 to 3 bedroom apartments. Notable perks include a small garden for residents and a 30-day move-in guarantee, which will help picky apartment hunters and nervous newcomers feel more secure in their decision.

Sun Valley Apartments: Renting agents boast of the single car garages and energy efficient windows, but even more appealing is the free shuttle to the New Jersey Transit train station in Chatham.

The Village at Sun Valley: The 1 to 2 bedroom apartment complex also has a free shuttle to the Chatham train and great options for active residents such as handball, tennis, and basketball courts.

Living in Florham Park

The borough has an eclectic array of eateries offering all that one accustomed to dining in NYC would expect. Viet Ai Vietnamese Restaurant to Natale's Deli and Bagels shows the scope of dining to be had in Florham Park. Summer is when this suburban stronghold comes to life. Although this is Jets country, recreational baseball has shaped this community for years and the season is always kicked off with opening day celebrations. Summer nights are known for concerts at the Gazebo and the annual movie night on the Gazebo Lawn. There is a lot to do throughout the year with a municipal pool, ski club, places to picnic, and the Florham Park Roller Rink to name a few. Fields for baseball, lacrosse, football, and soccer are featured along with courts for volleyball, basketball, and tennis. And with the Big Apple nearby there is never a shortage of people to see or places to go when living in Florham Park.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Florham Park?
In Florham Park, the median rent is $3,342 for a studio, $3,711 for a 1-bedroom, $4,421 for a 2-bedroom, and $5,700 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Florham Park, check out our monthly Florham Park Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Florham Park?
Some of the colleges located in the Florham Park area include Fairleigh Dickinson University-Florham Campus, College of Saint Elizabeth, LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, and New Jersey Institute of Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Florham Park?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Florham Park from include New York, Brooklyn, Jersey City, Newark, and Hoboken.

