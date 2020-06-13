/
somerset
124 Apartments for rent in Somerset, NJ📍
38 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
Studio
$1,710
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
11 Units Available
AVE Somerset
199 Pierce Street, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,835
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1168 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Somerset for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Contact for Availability
Douglass Gardens
462 Hamilton St Apt. A, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
780 sqft
These garden-style apartments are within a short drive of Rutgers University, Highland Park and area shops. Apartments feature ceramic-tiled bathrooms, energy-efficient appliances and large closets. On-site playground and green space. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
78 14th St
78 14th Street, Somerset, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,299
2450 sqft
Lovely situated Capecod, a great Home perfectly suited for a loving Family. It is close (10 minutes) to hospitals like St.
1 Unit Available
510 Hamilton St Studio
510 Hamilton St, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
863 sqft
New 2BR 2BA APT near Rutgers J&J RWJ New Brunswick - Property Id: 271352 - Brand New Apartment Building - On the Borderline of New Brunswick and Somerset - Less than a mile away to Rutgers and New Brunswick Train Station.
1 Unit Available
3 Boyard Court
3 Boyard Court, Somerset, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1460 sqft
3 Boyard Court Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse - 3 Bedroom Townhouse, 2 1/2 Bath, Hardwood Floors, Ceramic Tile, New Carpeting on Stairway, Master Bedroom wtih attached bath Washer/Dryer in unit Landlord pays association fees Tenant pays all
1 Unit Available
78 14-th St.
78 14th St, Somerset, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,299
2500 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 full baths Home - Property Id: 13024 Lovely situated Capecod close to great shopping malls & all you need in a quiet, residential area.
1 Unit Available
110 SUNNYVALE CT
110 Sunnyvale Court, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
Great location for living: close to major highways, mass transit ,universities, New Brunswick, Princeton, convenient for shopping, child care, worship etc. End unit with much privacy and charm. Lots of light and space , lake view.
1 Unit Available
59 CHERRYWOOD DR
59 Cherrywood Drive, Somerset, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
GORGEOUS END UNIT TOWNHOME LOCATED IN DESIRABLE QUAILBROOK~MODERN EAT IN KITCHEN BOASTS DESIGNER CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES~FORMAL DINING ROOM OPENS TO THE KITCHEN & LIVING ROOM~BOTH MASTER SUITES OFFER PRIVATE
1 Unit Available
41 WHITBY CIR
41 Whitby Circle, Somerset, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Renovated 2017 A WELL MAINTAINED meticulous Quailbrook Town House in a very quite neighborhood. 3BR & 2 1/2 baths with garage, fire place. HARDWOOD FLOORs.
Results within 1 mile of Somerset
21 Units Available
Colony House
1050 George St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,375
775 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1530 sqft
Walk out your door to Buccleuch Park which features 14 tennis courts, jogging trails, ball fields and a fitness trail. Our convenient location is minutes away from Downtown New Brunswick, where all the finest restaurants lie; Rutgers University, St.
1 Unit Available
15 KEENAN ST
15 Keenan Street, East Franklin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1580 sqft
Attractive 5 year young 2 bedrm 2.5 Bath plus an office townhome with 1 car garage. Open floor concept. Deck attached to the kitchen. plenty of storage area. Plenty of natural light. Electric car charger inside the garage.
1 Unit Available
19 Penrose Lane
19 Penrose Lane, Piscataway, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Cozy, quaint bungalow-type home within walking distance of RUTGERS Busch Campus! Two full bathrooms, and large entertainment space above garage are nice amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Somerset
South Plainfield
9 Units Available
The Highlands at South Plainfield
1300 Cook Ln, South Plainfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,696
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1061 sqft
Spacious apartment layouts with walk-in closets, in-unit washer-dryer and private patio or balcony. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, hot tub and barbecue picnic area.
Dunellen
33 Units Available
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
Studio
$1,745
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1316 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
3 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,890
1119 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
72 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Bound Brook
15 Units Available
Bound Brook Apartments
73B Codrington Dr, Bound Brook, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,259
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
525 sqft
This community offers residents on-site parking, 24-hour emergency maintenance and a pet-friendly environment. Apartments include hardwood flooring, high-speed internet access, and free heat and hot water. Chimney Rock West and Codrington Park are both nearby.
12 Units Available
Georgetown Apartments
1470-I Oaktree Drive, North Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,424
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
700 sqft
Centrally located, between Route 27 and Route 1, with a bus line to NYC at the corner, these apartments come in 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans with spacious layouts and attractive amenities.
27 Units Available
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,510
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,638
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,727
1075 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
67 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,433
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,769
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
32 Units Available
Riverwatch Commons
10 Dennis St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,555
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,686
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
925 sqft
We’ve updated our spaces, from apartment interiors to the community spaces.
22 Units Available
The Vue
110 Somerset St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,889
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1097 sqft
New Brunswick apartments close to major employers and cultural attractions. These homes have stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers. Friendly community with on-site management and package receiving services.
4 Units Available
Carlton Club Apartments
186 Carlton Club Dr, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Carlton Club Apartments, Middlesex County's premier 1 & 2 bedroom apartment rental location for all of central New Jersey-close to everything you need, including shopping, entertainment, restaurants and more! Commuters especially will enjoy the
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Somerset, the median rent is $1,481 for a studio, $1,645 for a 1-bedroom, $1,959 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,527 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Somerset, check out our monthly Somerset Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Somerset area include Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Essex County College, Hudson County Community College, and New Jersey City University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Somerset from include Jersey City, Newark, Elizabeth, Staten Island, and New Brunswick.
