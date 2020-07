Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center conference room clubhouse courtyard gym pool pool table hot tub yoga parking internet access key fob access

Located in the heart of Morristown and adjacent to the Morristown Train Station at the intersection of Morris Street and Lafayette Avenue, Sofi at Morristown Station is the ultimate choice in apartment home living. This exceptional community includes a clubroom, landscaped deck & pool, fitness center, conference room and a yoga studio. Entertaining, dining, shopping and the train station is just steps away. Inspired living in a spectacular location!