Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym internet access yoga dogs allowed cats allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly bike storage business center conference room

It is time for stylish apartments in downtown Morristown. The neighborhood has expanded in the past few years with galleries, restaurants, and shops is going through a modern day renaissance. Modera 44 started as an idea to take the classic elements of New England architecture and then turn that concept inside-out on the inside. The inside is amped up with social zones like a fitness studio with yoga and spin, a rooftop deck with outdoor kitchen, sundeck and a clubhouse with free Wi-Fi.And then there are the apartments at Modera 44. The floor plans are open with luxe finishes: quartz counters, movable kitchen islands, custom cabinets, stainless appliances, upgraded fixtures. Our location is perfect if you work at one of the local Fortune 500s. To commute to the city you go to the New Jersey Transit Station a half mile away which gets you to Penn Station in about an hour. Live in style. Come home to Modera 44.