28 Apartments for rent in Morristown, NJ with gym

Welcome to Morristown, a quaint village life anyone would be eager to jump into. However, before you make the leap, have your self a quick read through this handy little apartment guide to get all the local living and renting info you will need.

Morristown has a little bit of everything. There are quaint country areas, rolling hills of quiet suburbia, lakeside settings, trendy downtown neighborhoods, as well as plenty of historical homes and buildings, all full of some of the most affordable rentals you can find in the area. And, with Manhattan just a 40-minute train ride away, you can enjoy all these affordable options with the convenience of a quick commute to The City That Never Sleeps. So, if you like the idea of a laid back village life combined with a quick skip to an endless nightlife, then Morristown is sure to please.

Rental rates range from $1,000 to $5,000, with all kinds of different housing options. There's lots of distinguished architecture around here, with historic homes, mansions, and apartments, a few historically-inspired apartment buildings, some custom country homes and classic colonials, as well as some more modern rental properties. In the $1,000 - $2,500 range, you can find some beautiful studio apartments for rent, as well as one-bedroom apartments and townhomes. It's rare, though not unheard of, to find a two-bedroom apartment for less than $1,800. For the cheap apartments, look into older apartment buildings and old homes converted into duplexes and split-level apartments. These types of rentals are often leased by the owner, and therefore easier to find in local classifieds than online. Now, if you're prepared to spend over $2,000 a month, then there are some amazing luxuries to look for around here. You can get a trendy downtown studio, a four-bedroom colonial house, or a lavish two-bedroom luxury rental in the Vail Mansion.

Apartment-dwellers will be happy to know that many apartment communities are full of convenient and luxurious amenities. For instance, at Metropolitan at 40 Park, there's a rooftop terrace, a conference room, a gym, a clubhouse, and a game room. Many places come with on-site laundry facilities and fitness centers, as well as convenient public transportation. In-unit amenities to look for include a fireplace, an in-unit washer and dryer, and thermal-pane windows.

Those moving to Morristown with pets should be warned that the cost of their furry friends will really drive up the price of housing. Most places charge a non-refundable pet fee around $500 per pet, plus a monthly pet rent of about $50 per pet. There are also breed and weight restrictions to watch out for, so be sure to do your research and save up lots of extra money if you plan on bring along the dog or cat.

That's the gist of this big-little village life. Now you're ready to rent like a local Morristown renter. Mozel Tov!

-By Katy Comal See more