Last updated June 14 2020

28 Apartments for rent in Morristown, NJ with gym

Last updated June 14
$
Morristown
17 Units Available
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,002
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,978
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,972
1027 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Last updated June 14
$
Morristown
26 Units Available
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,729
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,988
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
1146 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Last updated June 14
$
Morristown
29 Units Available
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,938
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,884
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,357
947 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 14
Morristown
20 Units Available
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,962
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,519
1058 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help!In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Last updated June 13
18 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,007
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,244
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14
Morristown
12 Units Available
Metropolitan Lofts
11 De Hart Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,728
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1139 sqft
Beautifully designed and ideally located, The Metropolitan Lofts is the newest addition to life in historic Morristown. Living here means having an apartment home with style and space. It means having amenities that are both relaxing and engaging.
Last updated June 14
$
Morristown
26 Units Available
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,295
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1127 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
Last updated June 14
13 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,235
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1216 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Last updated June 14
$
Morristown
15 Units Available
Chancery Square
11 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,161
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1108 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown, NJ, near the Morristown Green. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances. Community features 24-hour gym, elevator, clubhouse and parking.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14
Morristown
1 Unit Available
41 MT KEMBLE AVE 203
41 Mount Kemble Avenue, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful bright and airy 2 bed 2 bath condo in the heart of Morristown. This unit is completely updated featuring BRAND NEW SS appliances, new bathrooms, all NEW electric and lighting throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14
Morristown
1 Unit Available
38 CHESTNUT ST 3
38 Chestnut Street, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
"In-town" condo, in a tucked away in location on quiet street. Backs up to Fort Nonsense park. Light & airy with private deck. Renovated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14
Morristown
1 Unit Available
7 PROSPECT ST 809
7 Prospect Street, Morristown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,400
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top Floor! Expanded living room area, California walk-in closet in BR & steam W/D Huge storage available. Hardwood flrs & 1 assigned parking . Gym in building.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14
Morristown
1 Unit Available
10 FORD AVE
10 Ford Avenue, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1000 sqft
SOHO in MOHO these units offer all of today's amenities with high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, laundry in unit,gym on premise & close to train
Results within 5 miles of Morristown
Last updated June 14
$
Chatham
15 Units Available
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,886
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,282
1190 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person
Last updated June 14
$
Morris Plains
6 Units Available
Highlands at Morris Plains
40 E Hanover Ave, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,844
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,609
1174 sqft
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to I-80 and I-287. Units offer in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garbage disposal, along with other luxury amenities. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14
$
Morris Plains
26 Units Available
Signature Place
250 Johnson Rd, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,335
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1216 sqft
Find a lifestyle with your name on it at Signature Place, which offers smoke-free, tranquil one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Morris Plains.
Last updated June 14
6 Units Available
AVE Florham Park
90 Park Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,770
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,782
1225 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Florham Park for your new home!Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in New Jersey.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
42 Raven Dr
42 Raven Drive, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
42 Raven - Property Id: 278703 Bright 3 Story End Unit in Dorset Hollow - a beautiful townhome community close to Morristown shops, restaurants and NYC trains w/club house, pool, tennis courts, a lovely pond.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2467 ROUTE 10
2467 Rt 10 West, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful updated second floor unit mostly furnished is ready for immediate occupancy! This move in condition spacious 2 bedroom unit shows extremely well. Newer kitchen has granite floor and counter tops,tile backsplash,ss appliances, ceiling fan.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
370 SUMMERHILL DR
370 Summerhill Drive, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful updated townhome conveniently located and in a great community. Open floor plan features lots of natural light and is ideal for entertaining.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
3000 GATES CT
3000 Gates Court, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Just listed 2/28. Great corner unit with 2 balconies. Tenant breaking leases so one of few avail Bright and spacious living area. huge living room! Balconies, nice view of landscaping and New York.
Results within 10 miles of Morristown
Last updated June 14
$
28 Units Available
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
Studio
$1,540
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1273 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.
Last updated June 14
$
16 Units Available
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
Studio
$1,525
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1267 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.
Last updated June 14
Florham Park
17 Units Available
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,745
1592 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
City Guide for Morristown, NJ

Welcome to Morristown, a quaint village life anyone would be eager to jump into. However, before you make the leap, have your self a quick read through this handy little apartment guide to get all the local living and renting info you will need.

Morristown has a little bit of everything. There are quaint country areas, rolling hills of quiet suburbia, lakeside settings, trendy downtown neighborhoods, as well as plenty of historical homes and buildings, all full of some of the most affordable rentals you can find in the area. And, with Manhattan just a 40-minute train ride away, you can enjoy all these affordable options with the convenience of a quick commute to The City That Never Sleeps. So, if you like the idea of a laid back village life combined with a quick skip to an endless nightlife, then Morristown is sure to please.

Rental rates range from $1,000 to $5,000, with all kinds of different housing options. There's lots of distinguished architecture around here, with historic homes, mansions, and apartments, a few historically-inspired apartment buildings, some custom country homes and classic colonials, as well as some more modern rental properties. In the $1,000 - $2,500 range, you can find some beautiful studio apartments for rent, as well as one-bedroom apartments and townhomes. It's rare, though not unheard of, to find a two-bedroom apartment for less than $1,800. For the cheap apartments, look into older apartment buildings and old homes converted into duplexes and split-level apartments. These types of rentals are often leased by the owner, and therefore easier to find in local classifieds than online. Now, if you're prepared to spend over $2,000 a month, then there are some amazing luxuries to look for around here. You can get a trendy downtown studio, a four-bedroom colonial house, or a lavish two-bedroom luxury rental in the Vail Mansion.

Apartment-dwellers will be happy to know that many apartment communities are full of convenient and luxurious amenities. For instance, at Metropolitan at 40 Park, there's a rooftop terrace, a conference room, a gym, a clubhouse, and a game room. Many places come with on-site laundry facilities and fitness centers, as well as convenient public transportation. In-unit amenities to look for include a fireplace, an in-unit washer and dryer, and thermal-pane windows.

Those moving to Morristown with pets should be warned that the cost of their furry friends will really drive up the price of housing. Most places charge a non-refundable pet fee around $500 per pet, plus a monthly pet rent of about $50 per pet. There are also breed and weight restrictions to watch out for, so be sure to do your research and save up lots of extra money if you plan on bring along the dog or cat.

That's the gist of this big-little village life. Now you're ready to rent like a local Morristown renter. Mozel Tov!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Morristown, NJ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Morristown renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

