Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly internet access

Theres a lot to love about living in downtown Morristown. First, its so quaint like in a good Northeastern kind of way, with charming shops, tree-lined streets, beautiful historic homes, great restaurants, and beautiful greens. Its every bit what pops into your head when you think of the quintessential New Jersey town. You should see it in the fall. Breathtaking! And, best of all, you can have everything a great Morristown lifestyle has to offer the apartment and the location all at a great value. So, when youre ready to make the move, come to Alister Morristown. And live the (very) good life.