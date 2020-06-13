Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:18 PM

67 Apartments for rent in Bradley Gardens, NJ

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9 BUJAK CT
9 Bujak Court, Bradley Gardens, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Well maintained 2005 Colonial with bright & open floor plan. Spacious kitchen opens to living spaces, interior freshly painted. Conveniently located to corporate centers, shopping & transportation.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1906 BAYLEY CT
1906 Bayley Court, Bradley Gardens, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Fabulous Beacon Hill Townhome! Three floors of living with exceptional privacy. Three bedrooms with two full baths on upper level with plenty of closet space.

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
3707 PINHORN DR
3707 Pinhorn Drive, Bradley Gardens, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Great Location!!! Move in ready. Beautifully renovated kitchen and baths, updated electric and plumbing 2020. New carpeting and fresh paint 2019. Must see.

Last updated August 14 at 10:25pm
1 Unit Available
31 DANBERRY LN
31 Danberry Ln, Bradley Gardens, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Fabulous opportunity to rent a Fully furnished home with 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths and finished basement. Complete with dishes, pots n pans, linens and towels.
Results within 1 mile of Bradley Gardens

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3107 ROUTE 22
3107 Rt, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
5 room freshly painted, wood floors newly refinished. 4 rooms, 2 bed rooms on main floor and additional living space - office and rec area in the basement. Spacious rear yard for recreation etc. Owner will plow driveway when snow exceed 3 inches.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
52 1ST AVE
52 First Avenue, Raritan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
Nicely Renovated Â½ Duplex 3 Bedroom Apartment In Very Convenient Location.

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1100 New Jersey 28
1100 Easton Turnpike, Somerset County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1000 sqft
Here's your chance to live in a charming fully-renovated cottage-like house in historic North Branch (on the border of Somerville & Branchburg). Why live in a tiny apt.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
54 1ST AVE
54 First Avenue, Raritan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Nicely Renovated Half Duplex 3 Bedroom Apartment In Very Convenient Location. Completely Renovated Eat-In Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove), Granite Countertops & New Cabinets, Walk-In Pantry.
Results within 5 miles of Bradley Gardens
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
28 Units Available
The Lena
100 River Park Dr, Raritan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,675
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Pet-friendly community featuring pool, tennis court, clubhouse and business center. Short drive to Char Steakhouse for fine dining or to Raritan Valley Park for recreation.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9 Lewis street
9 Lewis Street, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2150 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Beautiful and spacious single family house - Property Id: 297418 Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, two-story home with basement, attic, front porch, two-car garage, and well-kept front/back yards.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
573 Bridgewater Ave
573 Bridgewater Avenue, Finderne, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1464 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, renovated kitchen & backyard - Property Id: 292712 4 Bedroom / 2 bath / large living room / large backyard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292712 Property Id 292712 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5828221)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
269, N. 1-st, Ave. B
269 N 1st Ave, Manville, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1300 sqft
Lovely Cute, Spacious, Sunny, 2 Bdrms - Property Id: 45252 Live in style. Treasure your time in this special home.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
19 TANSY CT
19 Tansy Court, Somerset County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Beautiful 1 Br first floor unit with private setting. Large kitchen, dinning room, and living Room. Home is recently painted. The bedroom is large with good size closet.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9 MORGAN CT
9 Morgan Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
LOVELY SUNNY 2 BED RM 2 1/2 BATHS END UNIT TOWNHOME IN THE HILLS. BEAUTIFUL OPEN VIEW. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN W/ STAINLESS RANGE/OVEN, KITCHEN HOOD. NEWER DRYER. NEWER STAINLESS DISHWASHER & REFRIGERATOR. NEWER FURNACE.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Green Knoll
1 Unit Available
181 CRESTVIEW RD
181 Crestview Road, Green Knoll, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
Bright & sunny end-unit townhouse with true 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The entire unit was just painted designer gray. New carpeting and new gray planking flooring has also been installed.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
13 RAY CT
13 Ray Court, Somerset County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
This beautiful first floor unit with bamboo flooring. Large kitchen, dinning room, and living Room. The bedroom is large with good size closet.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
306 N 4th
306 North 4th Avenue, Manville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious colonial-style townhouse, 3 large BRs, 2.5bths. Master BR has it's own private bath and walk in closet, LR, DR or FR, EIK. Full bsmt.w/laundry area. 1-car garage. Gas heat, central air, Patio.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
64 HAMILTON RD
64 Hamilton Road, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2nd floor 2 bedroom with some walk up attic storage

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
142 W CLIFF ST
142 West Cliff Street, Somerville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 4 full bath Craftsman Style home. Gourmet kitchen boasts large center island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & recessed lighting. French doors from the kitchen lead to deck and private yard.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Martinsville
1 Unit Available
996 MAGNOLIA DR
996 Magnolia Drive, Martinsville, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Gorgeous Luxury Home! Hi-end upgrades. 5 beds, 4.1 baths, 4-Car Garage. Finished Bsmnt w Kitchenette. 2-Stry Fam Rm w Fireplace. Luxury Kitchen, Pantry, Jenn-Air Applncs. Energy Efficnt. Good Schools.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
117 MOUNTAIN VIEW RD
117 Mountainview Road, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Sunny spacious newly renovated apt upstairs of 2 family home. Large park like property. Very clean. Hardwood floors & tile through out. Washer & dryer in unit. Make this your home move in July1. Make this your home move in July1.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
63 E CLIFF ST
63 East Cliff Street, Somerville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Walk to town, train, shopping and restaurants! Updated END unit townhome in the heart of Somerville. Abuts park with walking trails! Central air, stainless steelappliances and more. No smoking!

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
40 KINGS RIDGE RD
40 Kings Ridge Road, Somerset County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning custom home boasting grand 2 story entrance, gleaming hardwood floors and wrought iron railings for rent! Chefs kitchen w granite island, commercial grade stove, butlers pantry pass thru to banquet sized formal DR.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
343 WREN LN
343 Wren Lane, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1858 sqft
Rare C which is the largest model..
City GuideBradley Gardens
"My father sent me to old Rutgers / And resolved that I should be a man / And so I settled down in that noisy college town / On the banks of the old Raritan." -- "On the Banks of the Old Raritan," The Rutger University song

Bradley Gardens in New Jersey is an unincorporated area located within Bridgewater Township, in Somerset County, New Jersey. That sounds complicated but what it means simply is that Bradley Gardens has not been designated a city or town. There is also a population of approximately 14,206 as of the 2010 U.S. census. The average temperature in Bradley Gardens is 50.83F which is rather cool, with June, July and August rising into the 80s. The summer months also have the highest precipitation figures, which mean the summers are hot and sticky. Of course, winter sees snowfalls and the change of seasons is a special joy to the residents. Fall sees the knitting needles emerge and the winter woollies are aired. Soup recipes are exchanged and there is much preparation making sure the houses are properly insulated against the coming cold.

Moving to Bradley Gardens

Bradley Gardens was one of the first communities in Bridgewater and is made up of mostly older "cottage" house rentals and fixer-uppers alongside more modern, newer, and shinier apartment homes and businesses. Years ago Bradley Gardens was covered with small duplexes for rent. However as time went on, the property values increased and housing sizes grew, and developers started pulling down the little cottages and replacing them with starter ranches. They in turn have been replaced with larger bi-levels and even some colonials. However, for the first-time homeowner, this is the perfect place to buy. There are still small cottages available and if you are into DIY, you can make a beautiful home that will be quite valuable.

If you want to move to Bradley Gardens, start by doing some research. Find homes that appeal to you, then make appointments with real estate agents to see them. When you go to your appointments, bring your IDs, your bank statements, pay stubs, tax returns, and more. You'll want to be prepared to apply as soon as you see apartment complexes in Bradley Gardens that you like!

Neighborhoods in Bradley Gardens

Bridgewater Township is comprised of nine communities, some of which also overlap into other nearby townships. To learn more about where you might end up living in the area, check out the list below.

North Branch: This is mostly part of Branchburg Township, but a portion of this community lies to the east of the North Branch of the Raritan River and is thus claimed by Bridgewater Township. The Redington 30 is a famous bike ride which is 49.76 km long. The bike ride has a maximum elevation of 121.93 m and was created by MK1 Race in 2007.

Finderne: Finderne is the site of the brilliant Finderne Wetlands Mitigation Project. This was established by the Army Corps of Engineers in collaboration with the State of New Jersey. The banks of the Raritan River has a rich variety of birdlife that is world renowned.

Thomae Park: At the southeastern end of Nagle Street, Bridgewater, is home to a playground that is hardly ever crowded. They have a large climbing structure for small children with a tube slide. There are fun things like mushrooms, monkey bars, flower swings, Tarzan-style zip line and so on.

Green Knoll: Bridgewater Commons is located here and is made up of mainly residences and government offices.

Country Club (or Meadow Road Area): This part of town and Milltown (or Vanderveer Road Area), Martinsville, and Sunset Lake are all predominantly residential areas with mixes of older and new homes.

Living in Bradley Gardens

Bradley Gardens is a community in Bridgewater Township in northern New Jersey. It's about thirty minutes outside of Princeton and an hour's drive from the Big Apple, or two and a half hours from the City if you go by train. The weather is pretty typical of the American Northeast with mild springs and falls, but the highs and lows in the summer and winter can be quite unbearable and you'll wonder why you chose to live there. There are areas that are prone to flooding; however, that is something a potential new resident will want to check with their bank and real estate agent about in your search for apartments.

There are five public parks within a five-mile radius of Bradley Gardens and a huge choice of places to go shopping. As for schools, there are 55 preschools, day care facilities, learning annexes, academies, as well as elementary, middle, and high schools within five miles of the center of Bradley Gardens.

Taking everything into consideration, this is a diverse city with equally diverse places of interest. To enjoy a holiday or to move here, you will never complain about boredom!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Bradley Gardens?
The average rent price for Bradley Gardens rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,050.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Bradley Gardens?
Some of the colleges located in the Bradley Gardens area include Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Essex County College, Princeton University, and Rutgers University-Newark. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Bradley Gardens?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bradley Gardens from include Newark, Elizabeth, Staten Island, New Brunswick, and Levittown.

