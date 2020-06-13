67 Apartments for rent in Bradley Gardens, NJ

Moving to Bradley Gardens

Bradley Gardens was one of the first communities in Bridgewater and is made up of mostly older "cottage" house rentals and fixer-uppers alongside more modern, newer, and shinier apartment homes and businesses. Years ago Bradley Gardens was covered with small duplexes for rent. However as time went on, the property values increased and housing sizes grew, and developers started pulling down the little cottages and replacing them with starter ranches. They in turn have been replaced with larger bi-levels and even some colonials. However, for the first-time homeowner, this is the perfect place to buy. There are still small cottages available and if you are into DIY, you can make a beautiful home that will be quite valuable.

If you want to move to Bradley Gardens, start by doing some research. Find homes that appeal to you, then make appointments with real estate agents to see them. When you go to your appointments, bring your IDs, your bank statements, pay stubs, tax returns, and more. You'll want to be prepared to apply as soon as you see apartment complexes in Bradley Gardens that you like!