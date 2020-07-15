Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:01 AM
30 Apartments For Rent Near CSE
Morristown
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
1 Bedroom
$2,195
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1127 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
Morristown
Metropolitan Lofts
11 De Hart Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,211
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,768
1122 sqft
Beautifully designed and ideally located, The Metropolitan Lofts is the newest addition to life in historic Morristown. Living here means having an apartment home with style and space. It means having amenities that are both relaxing and engaging.
Morristown
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,875
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,594
1059 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown and adjacent to the Morristown Train Station at the intersection of Morris Street and Lafayette Avenue, Sofi at Morristown Station is the ultimate choice in apartment home living.
Madison
Towne Gardens Apartments
17 Madison Ave, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
990 sqft
Come home to a spacious townhouse located on large, beautifully landscaped, park-like grounds. Each of our two-bedroom townhomes come with a garage and features a modern kitchen with a refrigerator, range, microwave, and dishwasher.
Morristown
Alister Morristown
1 Washington Avenue, Bldg. 7, Apt. 4A, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,810
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
843 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors and on-site parking garage. Located right off I-287 and close to Morristown National Park, Jacob Ford Park, New Jersey Transit, shopping and dining.
Morristown
Jefferson
51 Elm Street, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,350
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
Major renovations underway! New windows, New laundry rooms, New kitchens and Baths, Upgraded hallway lighting, New exteriors and more! Our property is conveniently located near the old fashioned working downtown is a pleasure to walk and shop.
Morristown
42 LIDGERWOOD PKY
42 Lidgerwood Parkway, Morristown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1750 sqft
Single family, well kept split level w/ 3 BR's in prime Morristown location. Walk to downtown, across the street from a well-maintained park including basketball, tennis, baseball, playground & more.
Madison
41 MAIN ST
41 Main Street, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
950 sqft
Newly Renovated 2BR 2BA in the Center of trendy Madison. Steps away to NJ Transit train direct to Manhattan. 1 assigned parking space plus municipal parking in rear of building.
Morristown
Morristown Gateway
12 Ridgedale Ave, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
Spacious open concept! Quality details & finishes - hardwood floors, plush carpeting, granite countertops, wood cabinetry & stainless steel appliances in the KIT.
Madison
73 CENTRAL AVE
73 Central Avenue, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
Three level 2010 duplex in best location; 4 blocks to town&train, close to all schools. 2 BR, 2.
Madison
33 Green Village Rd.
33 Green Village Road, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1200 sqft
Gorgeous new construction 2 Bed / 1.5 Bath condo rental with private terrace and discerning, high quality finishes.
Madison
140 KINGSTON CT
140 Kingston Court, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Enjoy this fabulous residence in Madison's finest townhome community w/ amazing amenities & top-rated schools. Upstairs boasts 2 spacious master bedrooms w/ walk-in closets & separate laundry area.
Morristown
79 TAFT LN
79 Taft Lane, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Freshly painted, hardwood floors. Bright and spacious unit! Open concept with Living Room and Dining Room with hardwood floors. Kitchen has new wood like flooring. Half bath on first level. High ceilings in Living and Dining room.
Morristown
11 DORADO DR Unit A
11 Dorado Drive, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Private End Unit, Multi-floor Townhome w/large Patio/Backyard. Fin. LL FR/plus Recroom. EIK, wood floors, Neutral. Applianc. incl. New FHA Heat/CAC system. Newer Dishwasher/Refrigerator. 3 levels. NO SHORT TERM/ NO PETS (NO exceptions) / NO SMOKERS.
419 PITNEY PL
419 Pitney Pl, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Light, Bright, and Very Spacious 1Bed/1Bath 2nd Floor Unit - Amenities include reserved parking space, swimming pool, and A/C. Includes Hardwood floors, Eat-in Kitchen, Large Bedroom w/Walk-in Closet.
223 PITNEY PL
223 Pitney Pl, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Updated one bedroom condo close close to everything in Township Village. Do not miss this great opportunity to live in this amazing location only minutes from downtown Morristown, Madison, and the Mid-town direct train.
Morristown
58 JARDINE RD
58 Jardine Road, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
Clean spacious apartment on 2nd floor apartment of a 2 family home, walk to town, h/w floors, freshly painted, shared laundry in basement. Shared yard and off street parking.
Morristown
10 FORD AVE
10 Ford Avenue, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1000 sqft
SOHO in MOHO these units offer all of today's amenities with high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, laundry in unit,gym on premise & close to train
Morristown
9 FRANKLIN PL
9 Franklin Place, Morristown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3 bed, 2 bath, Just 1/2 mile to the Motown Green. Renovations to include new flooring & fresh paint. W/D in unit. Large open living & dining area. Private deck off kitchen. Virtual tour available.
29 INDEPENDENCE WAY
29 Independence Way, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
This 3 BR townhome features a LR w/ cathedral ceiling & fp w/ doors to an expanded deck overlooking woods for privacy! Liberty Greens is steps to the Convent Station train & jogging/bike path.
Morristown
52 ELM ST
52 Elm Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Like new construction In the heart of Morristown Walking distance to Green and Mid town Direct train line Hardwood floors throughout In the unit dishwasher washer dryer Available May 1
501 PITNEY PL
501 Pitney Pl, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
This 2 bed 1 bath unit is located in the desirable Township Village of Morris Township.
4431 PIEDMONT CT
4431 Piedmont Ct, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Recently Renovated Unit 3 Bedrooms 1 Full bath, Living Room, Dining Area, laundry in basement. Non smoking unit, no pets. Tenants pay the first $150 of repairs. Tenant needs renters insurance. Enjoy the beautiful amenities of Moore Estate.
1 FLORENCE AVE
1 Florence Avenue, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautiful /updated 3 bedroom colonial on a quiet street with a fantastic yard. Available 8/1 No pets or smokers
