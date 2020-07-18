48 Western Reach

Amenities

ADULT COMMUNITY Located at the end of a private cul-de-sac in Shadow Lake Village, this lovely Monmouth unit is ready for you to unpack & start enjoying everything this sought after complex has to offer. Both the four season sunroom & living room look out over serene wooded area, beautifully remodeled kitchen features granite counters, built-in microwave & stainless appliances, spacious bedrooms. Gorgeous wood floors throughout, 4 walk-in closets, extra storage. Clubhouse, exercise room, golf course, pool & tennis court are among the amenities of Shadow Lake Village.