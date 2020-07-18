All apartments in Monmouth County
Find more places like 48 Western Reach.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monmouth County, NJ
/
48 Western Reach
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

48 Western Reach

48 Western Reach · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

48 Western Reach, Monmouth County, NJ 07701

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
ADULT COMMUNITY Located at the end of a private cul-de-sac in Shadow Lake Village, this lovely Monmouth unit is ready for you to unpack & start enjoying everything this sought after complex has to offer. Both the four season sunroom & living room look out over serene wooded area, beautifully remodeled kitchen features granite counters, built-in microwave & stainless appliances, spacious bedrooms. Gorgeous wood floors throughout, 4 walk-in closets, extra storage. Clubhouse, exercise room, golf course, pool & tennis court are among the amenities of Shadow Lake Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Western Reach have any available units?
48 Western Reach doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monmouth County, NJ.
What amenities does 48 Western Reach have?
Some of 48 Western Reach's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Western Reach currently offering any rent specials?
48 Western Reach is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Western Reach pet-friendly?
No, 48 Western Reach is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth County.
Does 48 Western Reach offer parking?
No, 48 Western Reach does not offer parking.
Does 48 Western Reach have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 48 Western Reach offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Western Reach have a pool?
Yes, 48 Western Reach has a pool.
Does 48 Western Reach have accessible units?
No, 48 Western Reach does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Western Reach have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 Western Reach has units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Western Reach have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Western Reach does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Edge at Matawan
249 Broad St
Matawan, NJ 07747
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct
West Long Branch, NJ 07764
Green Grove Terrace
99 Green Grove Avenue
Keyport, NJ 07735
Ocean Harbor
100 9th Avenue
Belmar, NJ 07719
Shenandoah Arms, LLC
1014 Wall Rd
Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr
Tinton Falls, NJ 07753
Country Club
2 Country Club Road
Eatontown, NJ 07724
Baypointe at Keyport Apartments
101 Green Grove Avenue
Keyport, NJ 07735

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJLong Branch, NJOld Bridge, NJSomerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJ
Princeton, NJHighland Park, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJWestfield, NJManasquan, NJLittle Silver, NJBrielle, NJBradley Beach, NJAsbury Park, NJMonmouth Beach, NJ
West Freehold, NJWest Belmar, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJRed Bank, NJBelmar, NJFreehold, NJTinton Falls, NJVista Center, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJPoint Pleasant, NJEatontown, NJMorganville, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynPrinceton University
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn College