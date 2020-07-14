All apartments in Cliffwood Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Ken Gardens

400 Matawan Ave · (732) 537-8176
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 Matawan Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ 07721

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

The Holly-1

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

The Oak-1

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

The Spruce-1

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

The Willow-1

$1,575

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 867 sqft

The Cedar-1

$1,575

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 883 sqft

The Pine-1

$1,575

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ken Gardens.

Amenities

24hr laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
basketball court
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
playground
tennis court
Ken Gardens features beautiful Cliffwood, NJ apartment homes with world-class amenities including basketball and tennis courts, and an attractive on-site playground. Renovated apartment homes feature beautiful cherry wood, soft-close cabinetry, 4-piece shiny black energy efficient appliance packages, granite countertops and modern ceramic tile bathrooms. We also offer gorgeous bi-level townhomes featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar and stunning ceramic tile bathrooms. Our residents love our convenient location at the epicenter of Strathmore, Keyport, and Cliffwood with an address within walking distance to public transportation, retail centers, and restaurants. Our on-site management team is committed to providing friendly and professional service which will make you love coming home.
If you are searching for a pet-friendly apartment or are relocating to the Aberdeen Township area, come to Ken Gardens Apartment Homes and enjoy the best apartments in Cliffwood.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 for first applicant, $25 for additional applicant over 18 years of age.
Deposit: 1 1/2 month's rent for 1 & 2 BR. Call for details on REDUCED Security Deposits using our Sure Deposit program.
Move-in Fees: $75 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: No dogs over 45 lbs. No aggressive breeds.
Cats
fee: $150
rent: $15
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ken Gardens have any available units?
Ken Gardens offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,300 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,575. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Ken Gardens have?
Some of Ken Gardens's amenities include 24hr laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ken Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Ken Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ken Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Ken Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Ken Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Ken Gardens offers parking.
Does Ken Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ken Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ken Gardens have a pool?
No, Ken Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Ken Gardens have accessible units?
Yes, Ken Gardens has accessible units.
Does Ken Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ken Gardens has units with dishwashers.
Does Ken Gardens have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ken Gardens has units with air conditioning.
