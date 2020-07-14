Amenities

24hr laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Ken Gardens features beautiful Cliffwood, NJ apartment homes with world-class amenities including basketball and tennis courts, and an attractive on-site playground. Renovated apartment homes feature beautiful cherry wood, soft-close cabinetry, 4-piece shiny black energy efficient appliance packages, granite countertops and modern ceramic tile bathrooms. We also offer gorgeous bi-level townhomes featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar and stunning ceramic tile bathrooms. Our residents love our convenient location at the epicenter of Strathmore, Keyport, and Cliffwood with an address within walking distance to public transportation, retail centers, and restaurants. Our on-site management team is committed to providing friendly and professional service which will make you love coming home.

If you are searching for a pet-friendly apartment or are relocating to the Aberdeen Township area, come to Ken Gardens Apartment Homes and enjoy the best apartments in Cliffwood.