Wayside Point

Amenities
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35. Just a 15-20 minute drive to resort beach towns Long Branch, NJ and Monmouth Beach. Choose from spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment styles, with high quality finishes including 9 ft ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors and individual washer/dryers. Schedule your personal apartment home tour today!