Monmouth County, NJ
Wayside Point
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:02 AM

Wayside Point

17 Cindy Lane · (848) 217-5993
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ 07712

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0117 · Avail. now

$2,380

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1192 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0110 · Avail. now

$2,530

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1166 sqft

Unit 0124 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1166 sqft

Unit 0308 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,555

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1166 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wayside Point.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
accessible
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35. Just a 15-20 minute drive to resort beach towns Long Branch, NJ and Monmouth Beach. Choose from spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment styles, with high quality finishes including 9 ft ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors and individual washer/dryers. Schedule your personal apartment home tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant over the age of 18
Deposit: 1BR- $500; 2BR- $750; 3BR- $1,000 if fully approved
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: No Weight Limits. Some restricted breeds. Contact Management for detailed list.
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wayside Point have any available units?
Wayside Point has 5 units available starting at $2,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Wayside Point have?
Some of Wayside Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wayside Point currently offering any rent specials?
Wayside Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wayside Point pet-friendly?
Yes, Wayside Point is pet friendly.
Does Wayside Point offer parking?
Yes, Wayside Point offers parking.
Does Wayside Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Wayside Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Wayside Point have a pool?
No, Wayside Point does not have a pool.
Does Wayside Point have accessible units?
Yes, Wayside Point has accessible units.
Does Wayside Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wayside Point has units with dishwashers.
Does Wayside Point have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Wayside Point has units with air conditioning.
