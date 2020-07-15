Wayside Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage accessible 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments guest parking key fob access online portal smoke-free community

Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35. Just a 15-20 minute drive to resort beach towns Long Branch, NJ and Monmouth Beach. Choose from spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment styles, with high quality finishes including 9 ft ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors and individual washer/dryers. Schedule your personal apartment home tour today!