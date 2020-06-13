123 Apartments for rent in Freehold, NJ

/
freehold
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
35 Units Available
The Edge at Freehold
1101 Devon Drive, Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,925
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1317 sqft
If you've been waiting for the perfect combination of a truly convenient location coupled with luxurious residences and on-site retail, look no further! The Edge at Freehold is the ideal community for commuters, professionals, first-time renters, or
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Freehold
1 Unit Available
95 Broad Street
95 Broad Street, Freehold, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Rare to market, A One of a Kind Victorian w/ wrap around porch updated for today's lifestyle. Welcome to 95 Broad, an iconic home on one of Freehold Boro's most desirable blocks. Walk to shops, restaurants,NYC bus, & easy access to Rt. 9.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Freehold
1 Unit Available
22 Lenoir Avenue
22 Lenoir Avenue, Freehold, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful!! Pristine condition home has recently been professionally painted top to bottom. Home nestled on a corner lot across from a community park so you can just relax under the trees.
Results within 1 mile of Freehold
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
99 Pond Rd
99 Pond Road, Monmouth County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$4,200
- 6 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, Large Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Basement, Laundry Room No Pets Allowed (RLNE5572425)
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Stonehurst East
1 Unit Available
4 Windsor Terrace
4 Windsor Terrace, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Nicely updated One bedroom, one bathroom, lower level condo located in Stonehurst. Hardwood floors throughout with newer kitchen with granite countertops and tile floor. Full bathroom has been updated with ceramic tile.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Freehold
1 Unit Available
13 Stuart Drive
13 Stuart Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
This stunningly gorgeous two-floor townhome apartment is waiting for your annual lease today!Enjoy your upgraded kitchen's stainless steel appliances submerged within its beautiful granite countertops.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Stonehurst East
1 Unit Available
48 Stonehurst Boulevard
48 Stonehurst Boulevard, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 48 Stonehurst Boulevard in West Freehold. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
115 State Route 33
115 State Route 33, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2535 sqft
Spacious rental in Freehold! This property offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a brick fireplace in the family room & a full basement. Hardwood floors in the dining room, halls & 3 of the 4 bedrooms.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Stonehurst East
1 Unit Available
7 Windsor Terrace
7 Windsor Terrace, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1 bedroom plus Den. Immaculate from the moment you enter the foyer. Living room has neutral carpet & paint. The den is perfect as an office or playroom. Dining room has wood floor. Renovated kitchen.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
East Freehold
1 Unit Available
503 Harding Road
503 Harding Road, East Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
(Available Sept 1) Very clean and very well-kept 2nd floor Condo in sought after briarwood complex. Spacious, hardwood floors through out, kitchen with breakfast nook, sun room, livingroom/dining room combo each bedroom has walk in closet.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
East Freehold
1 Unit Available
506 Harding Road
506 Harding Road, East Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1308 sqft
Come see this spacious 2 bedroom condo in a great part of Freehold Township, minutes from great restaurants, shopping centers, mall and attraction. Large size living/dining room with additional great room leading to balcony. There is 1 and 1/2 baths.
Results within 5 miles of Freehold
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
50 Christopher Ct Unit 8
50 Christopher Court, West Freehold, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1280 sqft
50 Christopher Ct Unit 8 - Property Id: 284683 Move-in ready Townhouse located in Wyndham Place with 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths and a Parking Space. Recently painted and professionally cleaned.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
330 Sequoia Ct
330 Sequoia Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
964 sqft
Available 07/01/20 2BR 2BATH 2ND FLOOR CONDO - Property Id: 284618 POINTE O WOODS UPPER LEVEL END UNIT CONDO 2 BR 2 BATH. NEW WINDOWS, NEW FURNACE AND CENTRAL AC, NEW STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
19 Woodpecker Way
19 Woodpecker Way, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
*** Updated 3BR/3.5BA/2CarGarage/ Finished Walkout Basement *** Yes, WALKOUT basement in GlenBrook.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Stonehurst East
1 Unit Available
44 Manchester Court
44 Manchester Court, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Tastefully updated one bedroom, one bathroom lower level condo located in Stonehurst. Hardwood floors throughout with updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, ceramic flooring, updated bathroom with ceramic tile and newer vanity.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
77 Overlook Way
77 Overlook Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1158 sqft
Move Right in to this beautiful Renovated very rare End Unit Ranch. This home has all new windows with an additional window in the Living Rm for an abundance of sunlight.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Stonehurst East
1 Unit Available
63 Stonehurst Boulevard
63 Stonehurst Boulevard, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Nicely renovated One bedroom, One Bath lower level Condo located in Stonehurst Hardwood floors throughout living room, dining room and bedroom. Kitchen features ceramic flooring, new cabinets with granite countertops and appliances.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
33 Oliver Court
33 Oliver Court, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Electric Paid by: Tenant; Gas Paid by: Tenant; Sewer Paid by: Tenant; Water Paid by: Tenant; Internet/Cable Paid by Tenant; Grounds Maintained by: Owner; Maintenance Fee Paid by: Owner; Security Deposit: $3,150
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
39 Worthington Court
39 Worthington Court, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Lovely 2BR , 2 Bath lower Condo on Wyndham w/slider to back patio. So much redone: Replaced H/Water heater, Replaced windows & slider, M/Bath gutted and redone, renovated 2nd bath, Ceiling Fans & HH in LR, DR,, Hall & Kitchen.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
71 Overlook Way
71 Overlook Way, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
Covered Bridge active adult 55+ age restricted community. Very well maintained lower 2 bedroom 1 bath end unit. Many renovations including newer kitchen cabinets, countertops ,bathroom tub, surround and vanity.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
13 N Main Street
13 Main Street, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Redone house, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new baths, new paint job, new flooring. Full basement. Also available for sale MLS #22012493
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5 White Oak Court
5 White Oak Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED KITCHEN!!! This 2/bdrm, 2 bath unit boasts a newer kitchen remodel that included white kitchen cabinets and sparkling granite counter tops!! This lovely unit has a living room/dining room combination open to the kitchen with
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
71 Jaffreyton Close
71 Jaffreyton Close, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1261 sqft
Beautiful Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 full Bath Home In Surrey Downs. Updated Kitchen With New Cabinets And Granite Counters.Hardwood Floors Throughout Home. Large Master Bedroom With Updated Master Bath Which Is Handicap Friendly.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Robertsville
1 Unit Available
354 Sunshine Court
354 Sunshine Court, Robertsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Light and bright, beautiful and completely renovated condo with loft. Located on a cul-de-sac , this airy, freshly painted unit boasts beautiful updated floors and newer windows. Family room has vaulted ceilings.
