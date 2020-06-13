Apartment List
160 Apartments for rent in Robertsville, NJ

📍

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Robertsville
1 Unit Available
440 Indigo Court
440 Indigo Court, Robertsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Don't miss this gorgerous Endunit @ Point De Jardin: Open layout; Granite Countertops, Backsplash, Wood cabinets & SS Appliances in the remodeled Eat-in-Kitchen. Laminate Wood Flooring in whole house in the main level.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Robertsville
1 Unit Available
354 Sunshine Court
354 Sunshine Court, Robertsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Light and bright, beautiful and completely renovated condo with loft. Located on a cul-de-sac , this airy, freshly painted unit boasts beautiful updated floors and newer windows. Family room has vaulted ceilings.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Robertsville
1 Unit Available
1069 Roseberry Court
1069 Rosenberry Court, Robertsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Light, Bright, and Clean, 3 bed, 2.5 bath END UNIT with NEWER LAMINATE FLOORS on first floor and BRAND NEW LAMINATE FlOORS on Second Floor. Whole house painted only a few days ago. Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings, Walk-in Closet, and Full Bath.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Robertsville
1 Unit Available
425 Bayberry Court
425 Bayberry Court, Robertsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Here is a wonderful adult community rental in Marlboro township on the lower level having a 1 bedroom with den, which could be an additional bedroom in the active community of Marlboro Greens.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Robertsville
1 Unit Available
558 Union Hill Road
558 Union Hill Road, Robertsville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2600 sqft
Brand new full renovation by a designer who worked for some of the top fashion brands in NYC including Kate Spade, Oscar de la Renta, and Tommy Hilfiger, this elegant split-level colonial with tasteful modern finishes has it all.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Robertsville
1 Unit Available
43 County Road 520
43 County Road 520, Robertsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 43 County Road 520 in Robertsville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Robertsville
1 Unit Available
971 Lily Court
971 Lily Court, Robertsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1590 sqft
Commuter best choice, Family living,Shopping convenience. Best location for this 3 bedroom in Sought after Point De Jardin. Laminate wood floor all over the house. Amenities are the Community Pool, Tennis, Basketball Court and Playground.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Robertsville
1 Unit Available
1061 Roseberry Court
1061 Rosenberry Court, Robertsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Point de Jardin townhouse in Marlboro, great school system, near NYC bus and shopping, light and sunny. Newly renovated 3 bedrooms 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Robertsville
1 Unit Available
234 Ravenswood Road
234 Ravenswood Road, Robertsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,495
1332 sqft
MARLBORO GREENS ASHBOURNE 2 Model- 55+ community-no pets allowed-come see this newly renovated second floor condo 1332 Sq Ft* 1 bedroom plus loft (could be a second bedroom).
Results within 1 mile of Robertsville

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
461 Hawthorne Place
461 Hawthorne Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 Bedroom, 2 full bath upper level condo in convenient MillPonds. Master Bedroom has private full bathroom. Main bath has shower. Eat-in kitchen granite countertop & stainless steel appliances. Laundry room w/full size washer & dryer.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
77 Overlook Way
77 Overlook Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1158 sqft
Move Right in to this beautiful Renovated very rare End Unit Ranch. This home has all new windows with an additional window in the Living Rm for an abundance of sunlight.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
71 Overlook Way
71 Overlook Way, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
Covered Bridge active adult 55+ age restricted community. Very well maintained lower 2 bedroom 1 bath end unit. Many renovations including newer kitchen cabinets, countertops ,bathroom tub, surround and vanity.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
23 Meadow Green Circle
23 Meadow Green Circle, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Move in ready. All completley redone with granite counters, updated baths, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, upper level unit.Adult community with all amenities-pool,clubhouse,tennis. Close to transportation and shopping. NO smockers, No pets. Available July 1st.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
78 Overlook Way
78 Overlook Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
If you are age 55+ without pets this one is for you. Super Clean and Updated Upper Level 2 bdrm condo boasts beautiful white shaker cabinets, granite counters & stainless steel appliances in this eat in kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
218 Medford Court
218 Medford Court, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just renovated ''lower level'' 55+ rental,spacious with an abundance of closets space. Freshly painted with new laminate flooring. Beautiful enclosed sun room too.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
165 Cross Slope Court
165 Cross Slope Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Lovely LOWER updated two-bedroom, two-bath condo. Features eat-in kitchen with newer cabinets, countertops, and appliances. Main bath with new vanity, commode, and tub. Master Bathroom with Stall shower. Enclosed patio with wooded view.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
294 Harvard Place
294 Harvard Place, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1676 sqft
This is it! Completely remodeled 3 BR, 2.5 Baths. Coventry model in the desirable Millponds community in Morganville. This beautifully redone home feature ceramic tile throughout the entire first floor.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
108 Amberly Drive
108 Amberly Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1014 sqft
Adult Community Covered Bridge I Renovated unit 2 bedrooms 1 bath upper level. Freshly painted, renovated kitchen and bathroom washer and dryer in unit, laminate floors thru out the condo.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
318 Bernard Drive
318 Bernard Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
** SPECTACULAR UPGRADED MARLBORO HOME **....

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
28 Meadow Green Circle
28 Meadow Green Circle, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
JUST FRESHLY PAINTED.RENOVATED 2BR 1.5 BATHS.FEATURING EATIN KITCHEN,CUSTOM CABINETS,CERAMIC FLR.SPACIOUS LR/DR.COMFORTABLE MASTER BR WITH PRIVATE HALF BATH.SEPERATE LAUNDRY ROOM.WOOD FLOORS IN LR/DR,2 BRS.COZY ENCLOSED PORCH.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
156 Cross Slope Court
156 Cross Slope Court, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1130 sqft
Truly immaculate, move in ready and renovated! This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Upper level END unit is a delight with NEW Windows, All HARDWOOD Floors, REDONE Kitchen w GRANITE Counters, Updated Baths. Recessed lighting. Washer & Dryer included.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
16 Jensen Court
16 Jensen Court, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
2530 sqft
LARGEST TOWNHOUSE MODEL with ELEVATOR.....2 spacious size bedrooms, LARGE closet space, 2 FULL baths and 2 HALF baths. Hardwood floors & laundry.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
106 Scarborough Way
106 Scarborough Way, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Immaculate 4 bed 3.5 bt Kensington Model for rent.This upscale home is Located in Rosemont Estates, a luxury , premier 55+ adult community. This home has it all! Master bedroom & guest suite on the 1st floor.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
523 Manchester Place
523 Manchester Place, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
One of the larger models. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with Living/Dining and Family Rooms and Plenty of Natural Light. Updated Kitchen. Family Room with Fireplace. Newer Carpet on First Floor.
City GuideRobertsville
"New Jersey is a great place to live. And we have given some of the best talent to the world, from Jack Nicholson, John Travolta, to Jerry Lewis to Bon Jovi to Frank Sinatra." -- Queen Latifah

If you're looking to live in close proximity to New York but not actually in a large, noisy city, then Robertsville, New Jersey, might be the place for you. Part of Marlboro Township, Robertsville is a small town with about 11,300 residents. From grand-looking Colonials to modest cape-style houses, Robertsville looks like your typical suburban neighborhood. It has very low crime rates and the schools have very good ratings, according to Great Schools.

Moving to Robertsville

If there's one thing that you probably already know about living in New Jersey, it's that the rents and housing prices are pretty high when compared with other areas of the country. Robertsville is about average when it comes to the prices of rental apts. Rental homes in Robertsville run the gamut from private houses to complex-style apartments. There are also townhouses and duplexes for rent.

If you are going to be renting an apartment or house in Robertsville, you are going to want to be sure that your income will support the rental rates, so if you're currently suffering from too much month at the end of the money, you're going to need to make more or stop spending so much.

Your rental cost should not be more than 30% of your income, so keep that in mind during your search. You can search by price online, and can also specify whether you require something specific, such as a studio apartment, a one-bedroom apartment or a private house with several bedrooms.

Neighborhoods of and Around Robertsville

Robertsville is a small town that encompasses about six square miles. There are a few business areas, such as along Rt. 3 and Rt. 9, and the rest of the town is residential. There are several neighborhoods in the vicinity that you may want to consider when choosing your perfect Robertsville location.

Morganville Town Center: Robertsville is close to the Morganville Town Center. Real estate prices are a little bit higher when you live in the Town Center area, but you can take part in all of the amenities of Morganville, including some of the schools, if you live in Robertsville.

Union Hill Road: This is in an area of town that seems more rural and spread out than the section closer to the Town Center. Here, you might be able to enjoy a larger yard, and you'll be close to the New Jersey Wildlife and Game Refuge. You'll also definitely need a car, as the WalkScore in this section is 8, which means that it's not very walkable.

Living in Robertsville

If you live in Robertsville, you're going to need a car to get around, for the most part. Depending on exactly where you live, you might be able to walk to grocery stores, restaurants and so on.

Robertsville is conveniently located along Rt. 18, and also close to Rt. 9, which merges with the Garden State Parkway; you won't have any trouble getting around New Jersey or toward New York and New England when you live in this little town!

If you've lived in Jersey for any length of time, you know that the Garden State is chock-full of just about any type of delicious food that you can imagine. You can find some great Asian specialties at Empire Szechuan Restaurant, or a slice of awesome Jersey Pie at Romeo's Pizza and Restaurant.

There are several parks in the area, too, so you can go jogging to burn off some of that mozzarella cheese: The closest is Holiday Park, and both Big Brook Park and Cheesequake State Park are all nearby as well.

For entertainment, you won't have to venture far. Within five miles of the center of Robertsville are the Thomas Warne Museum, Bow Tie Strathmore Cinemas and the Awakenings Theatre Workshop. Trenton is also less than an hour away. If you manage not to hit any traffic, it will only take you an hour to get to Manhattan as well, but you know how New York drivers are; better plan more time for that trip!

If Robertsville is sounding great to you right now, it's time to start your apartment search! A great start is to use an apartment locator that will allow you to find the home of your dreams. If you're new to New Jersey, Robertsville is a great small community that will welcome you to the Garden State and will offer you a safe, lovely neighborhood and convenient access to bigger cities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Robertsville?
The average rent price for Robertsville rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,410.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Robertsville?
Some of the colleges located in the Robertsville area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Essex County College, and Hudson County Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Robertsville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Robertsville from include Brooklyn, Queens, Jersey City, Newark, and Elizabeth.

