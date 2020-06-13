160 Apartments for rent in Robertsville, NJ📍
If you're looking to live in close proximity to New York but not actually in a large, noisy city, then Robertsville, New Jersey, might be the place for you. Part of Marlboro Township, Robertsville is a small town with about 11,300 residents. From grand-looking Colonials to modest cape-style houses, Robertsville looks like your typical suburban neighborhood. It has very low crime rates and the schools have very good ratings, according to Great Schools.
If there's one thing that you probably already know about living in New Jersey, it's that the rents and housing prices are pretty high when compared with other areas of the country. Robertsville is about average when it comes to the prices of rental apts. Rental homes in Robertsville run the gamut from private houses to complex-style apartments. There are also townhouses and duplexes for rent.
If you are going to be renting an apartment or house in Robertsville, you are going to want to be sure that your income will support the rental rates, so if you're currently suffering from too much month at the end of the money, you're going to need to make more or stop spending so much.
Your rental cost should not be more than 30% of your income, so keep that in mind during your search. You can search by price online, and can also specify whether you require something specific, such as a studio apartment, a one-bedroom apartment or a private house with several bedrooms.
Robertsville is a small town that encompasses about six square miles. There are a few business areas, such as along Rt. 3 and Rt. 9, and the rest of the town is residential. There are several neighborhoods in the vicinity that you may want to consider when choosing your perfect Robertsville location.
Morganville Town Center: Robertsville is close to the Morganville Town Center. Real estate prices are a little bit higher when you live in the Town Center area, but you can take part in all of the amenities of Morganville, including some of the schools, if you live in Robertsville.
Union Hill Road: This is in an area of town that seems more rural and spread out than the section closer to the Town Center. Here, you might be able to enjoy a larger yard, and you'll be close to the New Jersey Wildlife and Game Refuge. You'll also definitely need a car, as the WalkScore in this section is 8, which means that it's not very walkable.
If you live in Robertsville, you're going to need a car to get around, for the most part. Depending on exactly where you live, you might be able to walk to grocery stores, restaurants and so on.
Robertsville is conveniently located along Rt. 18, and also close to Rt. 9, which merges with the Garden State Parkway; you won't have any trouble getting around New Jersey or toward New York and New England when you live in this little town!
If you've lived in Jersey for any length of time, you know that the Garden State is chock-full of just about any type of delicious food that you can imagine. You can find some great Asian specialties at Empire Szechuan Restaurant, or a slice of awesome Jersey Pie at Romeo's Pizza and Restaurant.
There are several parks in the area, too, so you can go jogging to burn off some of that mozzarella cheese: The closest is Holiday Park, and both Big Brook Park and Cheesequake State Park are all nearby as well.
For entertainment, you won't have to venture far. Within five miles of the center of Robertsville are the Thomas Warne Museum, Bow Tie Strathmore Cinemas and the Awakenings Theatre Workshop. Trenton is also less than an hour away. If you manage not to hit any traffic, it will only take you an hour to get to Manhattan as well, but you know how New York drivers are; better plan more time for that trip!
If Robertsville is sounding great to you right now, it's time to start your apartment search! A great start is to use an apartment locator that will allow you to find the home of your dreams. If you're new to New Jersey, Robertsville is a great small community that will welcome you to the Garden State and will offer you a safe, lovely neighborhood and convenient access to bigger cities.