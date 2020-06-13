/
plainsboro center
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:15 PM
100 Apartments for rent in Plainsboro Center, NJ📍
14 Units Available
Hunters Glen Apartments
1109 Hunters Glen Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
835 sqft
Just off the golf course, near the waterfront. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Fantastic community amenities such as a pool, playground and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
12 Units Available
Quail Ridge
2005 Quail Ridge Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
Studio
$1,246
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,317
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
945 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Results within 5 miles of Plainsboro Center
40 Units Available
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,715
1440 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
24 Units Available
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$1,855
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,464
1277 sqft
Community Park North and Westminster Choir School are just minutes from this property. The recently renovated units are furnished and have hardwood flooring. There's a pool, yoga studio and 24-hour gym in this smoke-free community.
9 Units Available
Barclay Square
1900 Barclay Blvd, Princeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,410
1929 sqft
From the moment you arrive at Barclay Square at Princeton Forrestal, you become instantly aware of the uncommon luxury, as the collection of beautifully appointed 2 and 3 bedroom residences and unparalleled amenities abound.
48 Units Available
The Mews at Princeton Junction
1000 Wessex Pl, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,033
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,376
1324 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with tennis courts, gym and pool. Just south of Highway 1, a short distance from Princeton University. Easy access to major freeways.
1 Unit Available
1409 Raven Crest - Ravens Crest 1409
1409 Ravens Crest Drive, Princeton Meadows, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
- (RLNE5644100)
1 Unit Available
2413 Ravens Crest Drive
2413 Ravens Crest Drive, Princeton Meadows, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
880 sqft
Available 08/16/20 Top floor (3rd floor) unit with skylight and vaulted ceiling which brings in lot of natural light. Sliding doors in living room leads to balcony and storage room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath.
1 Unit Available
3206, Ravens Crest Dr
3206 Ravens Crest Dr, Princeton Meadows, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1050 sqft
We are sub-leasing a 2 Bed 1 Bath apartment in The Crest at Princeton Meadows,Plainsboro,New Jersey so please DM me.Current lease ends in Sep,2020 and apartment will be available in a clean and empty state by March 1st week but we can work on dates.
1 Unit Available
103 MERCER STREET
103 Mercer Street, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2533 sqft
Classic (Circa 1800'S) Princeton Colonial in historic district.
1 Unit Available
60 WARWICK ROAD
60 Warwick, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2308 sqft
NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES (2019) AND FRESHLY PAINTED (2019) THROUGHOUT! DON'T MISS THIS BEAUTIFUL PROPERTY... Emory model 3 BR/2.5 BA End Unit Townhome in Windsor Ponds. Spectacular Location on a premium lot ? Like living in a Single Family Home.
1 Unit Available
210 BULLOCK DRIVE
210 Bullock Drive, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$4,000
2222 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 210 BULLOCK DRIVE in Princeton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
54 N TULANE STREET
54 North Tulane Street, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,100
2405 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous Princeton IN TOWN renovated gorgeous brick-front Georgian classic 1b/2b with DEN that can double as a small Bedroom or Guest Room with en suite bath. Chairlift in Back Foyer of building for access from parking to main level.
1 Unit Available
5 BARKLEY DRIVE
5 Barkley Drive, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
4045 sqft
Welcome home to this fabulous brick front Harvard Lexington model in the desirable "Estates at Princeton Junction". Will be freshly painted throughout prior to new tenant possession. This home features dramatic 2 story foyer and family room.
1 Unit Available
1314 RAVENS CREST DR E
1314 Ravens Crest Drive, Princeton Meadows, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
667 sqft
Just updated kitchen and bathroom! Ravens Crest one bedroom condo. Bright and airy, second floor of 3 story building. New granite counters, new ceramic tile flooring, sinks and faucets. New vanity in bathroom. Freshly painted with newer carpeting.
1 Unit Available
105 BAKER STREET
105 Baker St, Heathcote, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2061 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 105 BAKER STREET in Heathcote. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
210 MOUNTAIN AVENUE
210 Mountain Avenue, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
864 sqft
Western Section. Parking for two cars. Very sunny open plan. Only two occupants allowed. Enjoy a virtual walkthrough at https://youtu.be/ERDNYBBEfc0
1 Unit Available
701 ASPEN DRIVE
701 Aspen Drive, Princeton Meadows, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
916 sqft
Renovated Grenoble model at the Aspen. This first floor end-unit features a wood burning fireplace, new hardwood floors, updated kitchen and baths. Master bedroom features a full bath and walk in closet. Freshly painted.
1 Unit Available
55 PALMER SQ W
55 Palmer Square West, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$1,800
285 sqft
In the heart of downtown Princeton, rent a studio in Historical Palmer Square! Walk out your front door and enjoy local eateries, upscale shopping including, Ralph Lauren, Zoe, Rouge, Club Monaco & more.
1 Unit Available
119 COMMONWEALTH COURT
119 Commonwealth Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1138 sqft
FIRST FLOOR BELVEDERE MODEL in desirable Canal Pointe. Freshly painted 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo with newer Stain-Resistant Carpeting throughout.
1 Unit Available
96 MOUNTAIN AVENUE
96 Mountain Avenue, Princeton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1497 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom and 2 full bath Cape Cod single family home with a two car garage. Located adjacent to the Mountain Lakes Nature Preserves Park.
1 Unit Available
16 VALLEY ROAD
16 Valley Road, Princeton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3233 sqft
A thoroughly renovated and delightfully reimagined home in a fabulous location within walking distance to downtown Princeton and public schools presents an irresistible package complete with open concept floor plan, two gas fireplaces, second-floor
1 Unit Available
1132 COUNTRY MILL DRIVE
1132 Country Mill Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1215 sqft
Desirable 3rd floor penthouse condo in Windsor Mill. This well maintained 2 bdrm, 2 full bath unit featureshardwood floors, updated bathrooms, granite counters & stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
1 Unit Available
18 HANOVER COURT
18 Hanover Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1800 sqft
Wonderful two bedroom Alden model features hardwood floors on main level, large living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, and dining room with door to backyard deck. Convenient kitchen with newer cabinets and granite countertops.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Plainsboro Center rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,560.
Some of the colleges located in the Plainsboro Center area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Kean University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Plainsboro Center from include Philadelphia, Elizabeth, Staten Island, New Brunswick, and Toms River.
