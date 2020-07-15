All apartments in Tinton Falls
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:33 AM

The Cascades at Tinton Falls

100 Autumn Dr · (757) 517-3154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Autumn Dr, Tinton Falls, NJ 07753

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5304 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,915

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6107 · Avail. Aug 21

$2,035

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 7303 · Avail. now

$2,210

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 996 sqft

Unit 1102 · Avail. Aug 19

$2,405

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6201 · Avail. now

$2,575

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Cascades at Tinton Falls.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
in unit laundry
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
business center
car wash area
green community
hot tub
package receiving
Experience our bucolic, yet accessible, lifestyle at The Cascades at Tinton Falls. Enjoy luxurious apartment living in the heart of New Jersey with an "away from it all" feel - stroll around the 34-acre secluded property, take a dip in the sparkling outdoor pool and meet new neighbors in the barbecue area, dog park, resident's lounge or playground. The Cascades will quickly be the home you've always wanted.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: Certificate of occupancy fee: $90, Amenity Fee: $500
Additional: Trash: $15/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: unreserved surface parking lot: included in lease (two spaces), reserved detached garage: $185/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $70/month (sizes vary)
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Cascades at Tinton Falls have any available units?
The Cascades at Tinton Falls has 8 units available starting at $1,915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Cascades at Tinton Falls have?
Some of The Cascades at Tinton Falls's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Cascades at Tinton Falls currently offering any rent specials?
The Cascades at Tinton Falls is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Cascades at Tinton Falls pet-friendly?
Yes, The Cascades at Tinton Falls is pet friendly.
Does The Cascades at Tinton Falls offer parking?
Yes, The Cascades at Tinton Falls offers parking.
Does The Cascades at Tinton Falls have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Cascades at Tinton Falls offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Cascades at Tinton Falls have a pool?
Yes, The Cascades at Tinton Falls has a pool.
Does The Cascades at Tinton Falls have accessible units?
Yes, The Cascades at Tinton Falls has accessible units.
Does The Cascades at Tinton Falls have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Cascades at Tinton Falls has units with dishwashers.
Does The Cascades at Tinton Falls have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Cascades at Tinton Falls has units with air conditioning.
