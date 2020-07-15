Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning in unit laundry bathtub oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed 24hr maintenance business center car wash area green community hot tub package receiving

Experience our bucolic, yet accessible, lifestyle at The Cascades at Tinton Falls. Enjoy luxurious apartment living in the heart of New Jersey with an "away from it all" feel - stroll around the 34-acre secluded property, take a dip in the sparkling outdoor pool and meet new neighbors in the barbecue area, dog park, resident's lounge or playground. The Cascades will quickly be the home you've always wanted.