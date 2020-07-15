The Cascades at Tinton Falls

Lease Length: 2-12 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: Certificate of occupancy fee: $90, Amenity Fee: $500
Additional: Trash: $15/month
Parking Details: unreserved surface parking lot: included in lease (two spaces), reserved detached garage: $185/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $70/month (sizes vary)
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.