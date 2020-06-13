/
/
west freehold
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:47 PM
122 Apartments for rent in West Freehold, NJ📍
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
50 Christopher Ct Unit 8
50 Christopher Court, West Freehold, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1280 sqft
50 Christopher Ct Unit 8 - Property Id: 284683 Move-in ready Townhouse located in Wyndham Place with 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths and a Parking Space. Recently painted and professionally cleaned.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Stonehurst East
1 Unit Available
44 Manchester Court
44 Manchester Court, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Tastefully updated one bedroom, one bathroom lower level condo located in Stonehurst. Hardwood floors throughout with updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, ceramic flooring, updated bathroom with ceramic tile and newer vanity.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Stonehurst East
1 Unit Available
4 Windsor Terrace
4 Windsor Terrace, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Nicely updated One bedroom, one bathroom, lower level condo located in Stonehurst. Hardwood floors throughout with newer kitchen with granite countertops and tile floor. Full bathroom has been updated with ceramic tile.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Stonehurst East
1 Unit Available
63 Stonehurst Boulevard
63 Stonehurst Boulevard, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Nicely renovated One bedroom, One Bath lower level Condo located in Stonehurst Hardwood floors throughout living room, dining room and bedroom. Kitchen features ceramic flooring, new cabinets with granite countertops and appliances.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
33 Oliver Court
33 Oliver Court, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Electric Paid by: Tenant; Gas Paid by: Tenant; Sewer Paid by: Tenant; Water Paid by: Tenant; Internet/Cable Paid by Tenant; Grounds Maintained by: Owner; Maintenance Fee Paid by: Owner; Security Deposit: $3,150
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
39 Worthington Court
39 Worthington Court, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Lovely 2BR , 2 Bath lower Condo on Wyndham w/slider to back patio. So much redone: Replaced H/Water heater, Replaced windows & slider, M/Bath gutted and redone, renovated 2nd bath, Ceiling Fans & HH in LR, DR,, Hall & Kitchen.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Stonehurst East
1 Unit Available
48 Stonehurst Boulevard
48 Stonehurst Boulevard, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 48 Stonehurst Boulevard in West Freehold. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Raintree
1 Unit Available
34 Tulip Lane
34 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Upper Level Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo just been freshly painted. Open floor lay-out with cathedral ceilings, skylights and hardwood floors throughout. Sunny and Bright master bedroom w/walking closet.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Stonehurst East
1 Unit Available
7 Windsor Terrace
7 Windsor Terrace, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1 bedroom plus Den. Immaculate from the moment you enter the foyer. Living room has neutral carpet & paint. The den is perfect as an office or playroom. Dining room has wood floor. Renovated kitchen.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Raintree
1 Unit Available
75 Tulip Lane
75 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
ENJOY COUNTRY CLUB LIVING AT ITS BEST IN A GATED GOLF COMMUNITY. MAGNOLIA LOWER MODEL FEATURES EAT IN KITCHEN, RECENTLY UPDATED. ALL NEW CARPETS, UPDATED BATHS.ENJOY TWO CLUBHOUSES, GYM, CARD ROOM, WALKING PATHS.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Raintree
1 Unit Available
86 Tulip Lane
86 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Two Bedroom Second Level Condo in the Gated community of Rain Tree! Brand new carpet throughout! Very bright unit! Offers eat-in kitchen , living room/dining room combo, master bedroom with an master bath, 2nd bedroom and 2nd full bath! This unit
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Stonehurst West
1 Unit Available
2204 Devon Drive
2204 Devon Dr, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1389 sqft
This Elton apartment is a beautiful PET-FRIENDLY 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home.
Results within 1 mile of West Freehold
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
35 Units Available
The Edge at Freehold
1101 Devon Drive, Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,925
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1317 sqft
If you've been waiting for the perfect combination of a truly convenient location coupled with luxurious residences and on-site retail, look no further! The Edge at Freehold is the ideal community for commuters, professionals, first-time renters, or
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Freehold
1 Unit Available
27 Whistler Drive
27 Whistler Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Don't miss this beautiful and spacious townhouse! This home has it all! Enjoy coffee on the master bedroom balcony or relax by the wood burning fireplace.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Freehold
1 Unit Available
13 Stuart Drive
13 Stuart Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
This stunningly gorgeous two-floor townhome apartment is waiting for your annual lease today!Enjoy your upgraded kitchen's stainless steel appliances submerged within its beautiful granite countertops.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
3807 Corral Court
3807 Corral Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Neat clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condo with finished basement. Just move right in. You won't be disappointed.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
115 State Route 33
115 State Route 33, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2535 sqft
Spacious rental in Freehold! This property offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a brick fireplace in the family room & a full basement. Hardwood floors in the dining room, halls & 3 of the 4 bedrooms.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Freehold
1 Unit Available
95 Broad Street
95 Broad Street, Freehold, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Rare to market, A One of a Kind Victorian w/ wrap around porch updated for today's lifestyle. Welcome to 95 Broad, an iconic home on one of Freehold Boro's most desirable blocks. Walk to shops, restaurants,NYC bus, & easy access to Rt. 9.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
20 Augusta Court
20 Augusta Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful immaculate upgraded 2 bedrooms condo with a den that can be used as a 3rd bedroom. All 3 rooms have large walk-in closets. This unit is featuring updated beautiful kitchen, nice floors, newer windows, Located in a desirable school district.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
11 Fiddlers Elbow Court
11 Fiddlers Elbow Ct, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
2700 sqft
Beautiful 3 story 2,700 sq. ft. furnished townhouse! 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths with loft on the third floor.
Results within 5 miles of West Freehold
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
99 Pond Rd
99 Pond Road, Monmouth County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$4,200
- 6 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, Large Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Basement, Laundry Room No Pets Allowed (RLNE5572425)
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
479 Georgia Tavern Rd
479 Georgia Tavern Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 br 2 full bath ranch - Property Id: 295038 Beautiful newly redone ranch style single family home for rent. All appliances new, septic 1 year old, new hot water heater.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
339 SAINT ANDREWS PL
339 Saint Andrews Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1600 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Rental Available in Manalapan NJ - Property Id: 289164 UPDATED 2BED/2BATH CONDO IN MANALAPAN!! BEAUTIFUL, RECENTLY UPDATED CONDOMINIUM IN DESIRABLE COMMUNITY!!! Lower level 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo in Knob Hill.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
330 Sequoia Ct
330 Sequoia Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
964 sqft
Available 07/01/20 2BR 2BATH 2ND FLOOR CONDO - Property Id: 284618 POINTE O WOODS UPPER LEVEL END UNIT CONDO 2 BR 2 BATH. NEW WINDOWS, NEW FURNACE AND CENTRAL AC, NEW STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for West Freehold rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,850.
Some of the colleges located in the West Freehold area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, Princeton University, Brooklyn Law School, and CUNY Kingsborough Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West Freehold from include Brooklyn, Elizabeth, Staten Island, New Brunswick, and Bayonne.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Brooklyn, NYElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJ
Perth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJBrowns Mills, NJGarwood, NJRobbinsville, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJ