Homestead Gardens Apartments

Lease Length: 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 certificate of occupancy fee
Additional: Renters insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Storage Details: patio storage: included with lease