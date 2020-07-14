All apartments in Spring Lake Heights
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:59 PM

Homestead Gardens Apartments

1 Garden Pl · (732) 253-4288
Location

1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
Spring Lake Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-04 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,912

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 5-12 · Avail. Sep 5

$2,024

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 6-08 · Avail. Sep 26

$2,024

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Homestead Gardens Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
community garden
courtyard
green community
on-site laundry
parking
24hr laundry
hot tub
internet access
lobby
online portal
Homestead Gardens is a newly renovated and luxury apartment community, located in charming Spring Lake Heights, N.J., that offers apartment living at its best. Nestled in a beautifully landscaped community, Homestead Gardens offers a serene park-like setting and the shade of the picturesque oak and pine trees. Homestead Gardens is also convenient to shopping and professional centers and is only minutes from the Spring Lake Train Station, the lakes of Spring Lake and the Jersey Shore. Top service and care are always our priority - ensuring that Homestead Gardens is a place you will want to call home. If luxury and convenience is what you are looking for, search no further. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 certificate of occupancy fee
Additional: Renters insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
limit: 1 dog maximum
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Storage Details: patio storage: included with lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Homestead Gardens Apartments have any available units?
Homestead Gardens Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,912 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Homestead Gardens Apartments have?
Some of Homestead Gardens Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Homestead Gardens Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Homestead Gardens Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Homestead Gardens Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Homestead Gardens Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Homestead Gardens Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Homestead Gardens Apartments offers parking.
Does Homestead Gardens Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Homestead Gardens Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Homestead Gardens Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Homestead Gardens Apartments has a pool.
Does Homestead Gardens Apartments have accessible units?
No, Homestead Gardens Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Homestead Gardens Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Homestead Gardens Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Homestead Gardens Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Homestead Gardens Apartments has units with air conditioning.
