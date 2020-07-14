Homestead Gardens Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse community garden courtyard green community on-site laundry parking 24hr laundry hot tub internet access lobby online portal

Homestead Gardens is a newly renovated and luxury apartment community, located in charming Spring Lake Heights, N.J., that offers apartment living at its best. Nestled in a beautifully landscaped community, Homestead Gardens offers a serene park-like setting and the shade of the picturesque oak and pine trees. Homestead Gardens is also convenient to shopping and professional centers and is only minutes from the Spring Lake Train Station, the lakes of Spring Lake and the Jersey Shore. Top service and care are always our priority - ensuring that Homestead Gardens is a place you will want to call home. If luxury and convenience is what you are looking for, search no further. Please call for an appointment today.