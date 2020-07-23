/
ocean county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:32 AM
255 Apartments for rent in Ocean County, NJ
Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
Woodmere Apartments
2135 W County Line Rd, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodmere Apartments was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service. You'll be surrounded by natural beauty and vitality.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1140 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.
Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
Brick Gardens
2747 Hooper Ave, Leisure Village East, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,385
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AT BRICK GARDENS YOU'LL DISCOVER TOTALLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS with spacious floorplans that will enable you to stretch out, and at such a reasonable price, you'll have money left in your budget.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
950 sqft
Barnegat Bay location with scenic waterfront views. Units have granite countertops and modern appliances along with fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Pets welcome; tenants have access to fitness center and dog park.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 AM
Village on the Green
500 E Main St, Tuckerton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,179
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stafford Square Mall and Parkertown Docks are both convenient to this location. Residents have reserved parking, a sparkling pool and 24-hour maintenance. Apartment homes include free heat and hot water, walk-in closets, and window coverings.
Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
Emerald Apartments
940 Presidential Blvd, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
Even more spectacular than the gem itself, Emerald Apartments offers you one and two bedroom garden apartment homes with everything you could want in a home. From spacious floor plans and lots of amenities to a central location convenient to Rt.
Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
Terrace View Apartments
539 Vaughn Ave, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
860 sqft
Terrace View Apartments is just minutes from the Barnegat Bay, ocean beaches and the nightlife in Seaside Heights. The property is also minutes from the Ocean County Mall and local supermarkets and restaurants.
Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
Pineview
2250 W County Line Rd, Vista Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
714 sqft
Convenience and affordability awaits at Pineview Apartments. Located just a short drive from Rt.195 and the Garden State Parkway, Pineview Apartments is close to school, shopping, restaurants and some of New Jersey's greatest recreation areas.
Last updated May 4 at 07:13 PM
Ocean Park Village
70 Pinehurst Drive, Lakewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1301 sqft
There’s a home here for you and a community you’ll love right in the heart of Ocean County. Ocean Park Village features convenient Lakewood, NJ apartments and townhomes with unique style layouts.
Last updated July 25 at 06:59 PM
Dutchtown Manor
1309 A River Ave, Lakewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
950 sqft
If You are Looking for a Convenient LifestyleYou Have Found It at Dutchtown Manor Apartments.
Last updated October 30 at 08:15 PM
Bartlett Landing
27 Santa Cruz Rd, Tuckerton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1541 sqft
Nestled in scenic South Jersey, Bartlett Landing features 2 bedroom homes for rent in Tuckerton, NJ right off US Highway 9.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
247 Tackle Avenue
247 Tackle Avenue, Ocean Acres, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,601
966 sqft
This delightful home located in Manahawkin, NJ is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 966sqft with a pool! Charming curb appeal with lush landscaping and adorable front porch.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
319 CENTER STREET
319 Center Street, Manahawkin, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1620 sqft
Stafford Twp - Manahawkin - Downtown -RENTAL Call today to find out about this beautifully kept 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home in a very sought after neighborhood of Manahawkin.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
Point Pleasant
515 Boulton Avenue
515 Boulton Avenue, Point Pleasant, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
ANNUAL RENTAL! Deceiving Cape in sought after Point Pleasant! This home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, with hardwood flooring throughout, large eat-in-kitchen w/ granite counter tops and stainless appliances, door to newer deck overlooking the
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1065 Culpepper Dr
1065 Culpepper Drive, Toms River, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
Available 08/01/20 1065 Culpepper Dr - Property Id: 324777 1065 Culpepper Dr, Toms River, NJ is a single family home that contains 1,894 sq ft and was built in 1970. It contains 5 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
408 Ensign Ave
408 Ensign Avenue, Beachwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Charming, Sun-Filled, Mid-Century Home to Rent - Property Id: 320004 Filled with light and mid-century charm, this two-floor home features two bathrooms, three bedrooms, and a bonus studio/office/nursery space.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
12 Bash Rd
12 Bash Road, Toms River, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,350
12 Bash Rd Toms river - Property Id: 318592 Beautifully redone. must see. won't last long. Call 845-671-9841 for any questions. Please complete an application to schedule a tour. https://secure.weimark.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
178 Beverly Dr
178 Beverly Drive, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
178 Beverly dr - Property Id: 312460 Come check out this newly renovated house in the heart of Barnegat. This house wont last CALL NOW 845-671-9841 or go ahead and apply via the link below. https://secure.weimark.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
574 Nautilus Dr
574 Nautilus Drive, Ocean Acres, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$3,400
2856 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
574 Nautilus Dr - Property Id: 318571 Mother / Daughter house. Beautifully redone. won't last long. Call 845-671-9841 with any questions. Please complete an application to schedule a tour. https://secure.weimark.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1884 Lanes Mill Rd
1884 Lanes Mill Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1300 sqft
TOTALLY UPDATED RENTAL - Property Id: 289169 DON'T LOOK ANY FURTHER THIS BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED TOWNHOUSE FEATURES 2 NICE SIZE BEDROOMS 1.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
Lakewood
151 E Kennedy Blvd 11a
151 E Kennedy Blvd, Lakewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
crossroads manor - Property Id: 195660 beautiful renovated swimming pool dvd library heat and hot water included hardwood flooring Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
21 Sunset Road
21 Sunset Road, Crestwood Village, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Like Brand New Sheffield with shiny Laminate Flooring. 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths, garage and eat-in kitchen plus Laundry room with washer and dryer plus a Florida room.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
3470 Ocean Road
3470 Ocean Road, Dover Beaches North, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
1380 sqft
OCEANFRONT End of Summer Rental avail 8/22 to 9/30 for $12K, 10/1 to 10/30 $6K (utilities included). WINTER RENTAL avail 11/1/20 to 5/31/21 for $2,400/month + utilities. Enjoy dining on the front porch with ocean breezes with your family.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
10 Amesbury Road
10 Amesbury Road, Pine Ridge at Crestwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Great Canterbury model with two bedrooms and 1 1/2 bath offers large living space with sliders off kitchen to patio. Nice sized dining room for entertaining family and friends. Central Air, screened in porch and attached garage.
