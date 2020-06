Amenities

Beach house winter rental! Step into this totally renovated Colonial home filled with tons of natural light, open layout and modern decor. Four bedrooms upstairs with two full baths in the home. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Everything is all within 1 year NEW. Large backyard and private driveway. Available September 7th, 2020. Steps to downtown West End and Long Branch beaches. Very close to Monmouth University and Long Branch train station.