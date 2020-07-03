All apartments in Lake Como
Find more places like 1803 Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Como, NJ
/
1803 Parkway
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

1803 Parkway

1803 Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Como
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1803 Parkway, Lake Como, NJ 07719
Lake Como

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
CO'D and ready to GO! Full Season Summer Bungalow For Rent! Three Bedrooms, bath, Living room, Kitchen, Front and Back Porch and a yard for the bbq. Lease it Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 Parkway have any available units?
1803 Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Como, NJ.
What amenities does 1803 Parkway have?
Some of 1803 Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1803 Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1803 Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Como.
Does 1803 Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1803 Parkway offers parking.
Does 1803 Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1803 Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 Parkway have a pool?
No, 1803 Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1803 Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1803 Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1803 Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1803 Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1803 Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Como 1 BedroomsLake Como 2 Bedrooms
Lake Como 3 BedroomsLake Como Apartments with Garage
Lake Como Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJ
Lakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJIsland Park, NYWoodmere, NYBay Park, NYBrowns Mills, NJOcean Acres, NJGarwood, NJ
Princeton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJBeach Haven West, NJHewlett, NYFranklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJOceanside, NYWanamassa, NJManasquan, NJOcean Gate, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College