Home
/
Lake Como, NJ
/
1803 Parkway
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM
1803 Parkway
1803 Parkway
·
No Longer Available
Location
1803 Parkway, Lake Como, NJ 07719
Lake Como
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
CO'D and ready to GO! Full Season Summer Bungalow For Rent! Three Bedrooms, bath, Living room, Kitchen, Front and Back Porch and a yard for the bbq. Lease it Today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1803 Parkway have any available units?
1803 Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Como, NJ
.
What amenities does 1803 Parkway have?
Some of 1803 Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1803 Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1803 Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1803 Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Como
.
Does 1803 Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1803 Parkway offers parking.
Does 1803 Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1803 Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 Parkway have a pool?
No, 1803 Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1803 Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1803 Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1803 Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1803 Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1803 Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
