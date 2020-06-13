/
furnished apartments
144 Furnished Apartments for rent in Lake Como, NJ
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
508 North Boulevard
508 North Boulevard, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
Fantastic summer rental for the month of August in the beach town of Lake Como, New Jersey.
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
307 18th Avenue
307 18th Avenue, Lake Como, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
MONTHLY SUMMER RENTAL located just over two blocks to Belmar's fabulous beach & boardwalk.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Como
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
66 Linden Court
66 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1224 sqft
SEPTEMBER 1-30th, 2020 available @ 6,000.00 for this month. SUMMER 2020 booked. Meticulously Maintained, beautiful Fairway Mews, fully furnished monthly rental! Golf & Pool on premises. 2 bedroom, 2.
Belmar
1 Unit Available
112 14th Avenue
112 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
660 sqft
Quintessential Belmar bungalow located on a prime beach block available monthly or longer for summer! This nicely furnished home offers a fantastic ocean breeze covered front porch, generous sized living room, freshly painted eat-in kitchen, new
Belmar
1 Unit Available
419 10th Avenue
419 10th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
*NEW TO THE MARKET *Belmar Summer Rental Available Immediately* for June ONLY .Ideal Summer Get away, Perfect for Sun & Relaxation. Clean & Well Appointed! Fully Furnished with Two Generously Sized Bedrooms & 1 Full Bath.
West Belmar
1 Unit Available
1716 Vine Street
1716 Vine Street, West Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Winter Rental. Beautifully updated ''Beachy'', 2br/1ba ranch home in West Belmar. The spacious eat-in-kitchen has new cabinets, countertops, tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances.
Belmar
1 Unit Available
204 5th Avenue
204 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
MONTHLY SUMMER RENTAL! Available May 31st to September 12th. Rentals are: June for $4,000; July $6,000, and August for $7,000. Additional weeks to September 12th for $3,000.
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
54 Linden Court
54 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1224 sqft
WINTER RENTAL..Newly furnished with a coastal, casual vibe, you'll love the location of this 2 BR, 1.5 Bath town home. This multi-generational golf community is on the cusp of Spring Lake with some of the Shore's most beautiful beaches.
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
201 Washington Avenue
201 Washington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
Summer Rental! Great Location east of Third Ave. Screened in Porch for relaxing after a day at the Beach. First Floor Bedroom with Full Bath. Furnished Finished Basement. Available May through September. July, $45,000.August $45,000.
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
501 Ludlow Avenue
501 Ludlow Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1000 sqft
Great Summer Rental in beautiful Spring Lake. First floor has screened in porch, kitchen and laundry. Second floor has 2 bedrooms, living room, and bath. One parking spot. Amenities include washer, dryer, internet/cable, outdoor shower, gas grill.
Belmar
1 Unit Available
1402 C Street
1402 C Street, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Summer rental! This gorgeous 3 bed 3 bath home is perfectly located! 3 blocks to the beach or 3 blocks to the shops and restaurants on Main Street! First floor offers an open floor plan with large living and dining areas, full bath and Beautiful
Belmar
1 Unit Available
115 15th Avenue
115 15th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Desirable beach block !...spacious, pristine, stand alone family home...this home has 3 bedrooms with an expansive loft offering multiple options and 3 full bathrooms...
Belmar
1 Unit Available
115 11th Avenue
115 Eleventh Ave, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
SUMMER MONTHLY RENTAL - Available August through Labor Day (8/1-9/7) - Cute beach cottage located less than one block to the beach in beautiful Belmar! Home is fully furnished and features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchen with breakfast bar, living
Belmar
1 Unit Available
1710 B Street
1710 B Street, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$17,500
FULL SEASON SUMMER RENTAL - Single family cottage in a great location two blocks to beach in popular Belmar. This fully furnished home features a fantastic ocean breeze front porch, a large living room, eat-in kitchen, three bedrooms & one bathroom.
Belmar
1 Unit Available
1003 C Street
1003 C Street, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Completely remodeled Craftsman summer home located three blocks to the beach & close to downtown Belmar. This impeccable home offers central a/c, attractive hardwood floors & is tastefully furnished.
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
307 Monroe Avenue
307 Monroe Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
Beautiful House on Lake Como. Enjoy spectacular views of the Lake while having your meals or while sitting on the deck! Fully Furnished Home. Four bright and large bedrooms. Two Queen and 3 Full Size beds .
Belmar
1 Unit Available
405 14th Avenue
405 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
Less than three years young this detached back house has HWD floors, central AC, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, granite countertops, built in storage, private laundry facility and 2 car parking.
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
422 Worthington Avenue
422 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
SUMMER 2020- AVAILABLE Winter rental 2k a mo plus utilities. Summer rate 2020 $4,000 weekly plus utilities. 2 week minimum preferable $8,000. Weekly 5k. Spring Lake New Jersey walking distance from the North End beach and pool. Sleeps 10.
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
68 Linden Court
68 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1224 sqft
LUXURY WINTER RENTAL at Fairway Mews. FURNISHED. Available 10/1 to 5/15. No pets. No smoking. Beautifully renovated 2 BR and 2 bath 2 story town home. Newly renovated with new furniture throughout and designer touches.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Como
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
418 Norwood Lane
418 Norwood Ln, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
Absolutely adorable seashore cottage for rent for the summer season.
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
191 4th Avenue
191 4th Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
WINTER RENTAL Perfect beach house rental, Clean and Comfortable. Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located just 4 blocks to the beach.There are 2 separate living spaces, central air, large flat screen TV and new appliances.
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
262 1st Avenue
262 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
Completely renovated, bright & sunny summer retreat located right by the beach in Manasquan! Unit will be nicely furnished, includes one assigned off-street parking space, a large covered porch/balcony overlooking 1st Ave, vaulted/beamed ceilings,
Belmar
1 Unit Available
5 Ocean Avenue
5 Ocean Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
This is your beach getaway! Located on Ocean Ave. in North Belmar. This clean 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is available in July for $6000, August $6500 & September $4,000. August 1-Labor Day $7500.
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
409 Burlington Avenue
409 Burlington Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Spend the Summer in Bradley Beach in this Renovated 4 bedroom 3 full bath, 2 1/2 bath residence, located in the desired south end of Bradley Beach.
