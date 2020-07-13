Apartment List
/
NJ
/
lake como
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:04 AM

305 Apartments for rent in Lake Como, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Como apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Lake Como
1828 Fernwood Road
1828 Fernwood Road, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2040 sqft
Spend the off season in this modern, attractively furnished ''reverse living'' home. Property is near beautiful Lake Como & is approximately 1/2 mile to Belmar beach.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Lake Como
1807 B Street
1807 B Street, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1367 sqft
''It's so quiet here.'' ''It's so close to the beach.'', just a few comments from summer guests at 1807 B St. We have a few weeks left to book your 4BR 2 Bath beach house. Available July 11th to August 15th at $3500 a week.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Lake Como
1802 Laurel Terrace
1802 Laurel Terrace, Lake Como, NJ
1 Bedroom
$9,000
CO'D and Ready to Go Today! Now thru Labor Day or July and/or August. Beach Bungalow Between Main St. and the Beach front. One Bedroom, Living Room, Kitchen and Full Bath. Enjoy also the Front Porch and the Back yard. Make an Offer!

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Lake Como
1830 Fernwood Road
1830 Fernwood Road, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL NOT AVAILABLE ANNUALLY OR FOR SUMMERThe beach is here all year long.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Lake Como
739 20th Avenue
739 20th Avenue, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Full Season 2020 Summer Rental.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Lake Como
505 18th Avenue
505 18th Avenue, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer Rental. 4 BLOCKS TO BEACH ~ CLASSIC SEASHORE ALMOST NEW HOME ~ Walking distance to Spring Lake & Belmar beaches, restaurants and shops.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Lake Como
307 18th Avenue
307 18th Avenue, Lake Como, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
MONTHLY SUMMER RENTAL located just over two blocks to Belmar's fabulous beach & boardwalk.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Lake Como
327 New Bedford Road
327 New Bedford Road, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$28,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 327 New Bedford Road in Lake Como. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Lake Como
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
3 Units Available
Belmar
Ocean Harbor
100 9th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,675
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy Living On the Beach! When you come to Ocean Harbor, you have come home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
3 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
Shenandoah Arms, LLC
1014 Wall Rd, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
869 sqft
Live at the Jersey Shore in Style! Shenandoah Arms features deluxe shore living minutes from the beach.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
2 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
The Heights at Spring Lake
2412 State Route 71, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,630
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Heights at Spring Lake, where you will find deluxe living around the corner from prestigious mansions and steps from the beach.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
3 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
The Manor at Spring Lake
1911 Greve Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,530
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Manor at Spring Lake features convenient carefree living minutes from the beach, with an on-site management and maintenance team to take care of your every need in our full-service community.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
400 Jersey Avenue
400 Jersey Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Fabulous location in beautiful Spring Lake! A block from the center of town, and walkable to the beach, the train station and the lake! Experience the true feel of Spring Lake in this recently renovated 2 BR ranch style home.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
408 Tuttle Avenue
408 Tuttle Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
SUMMER RENTAL. Located in the heart of Spring Lake this home is the perfect summer rental. On the north end of town close to downtown, parks and the beach. Offering a TWO WEEK MINIMUM. $6500 a week $2000 security deposit.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
310 Worthington Avenue
310 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Spectacular Summer Rental - Totally renovated from top to bottom with the finest materials and craftsmanship - Professionally decorated - 'city meets Beach'' Dine on the 700sq.ft. wrap-around porch - Full finished basement - Flat screens throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Belmar
1807 Snyder Avenue
1807 Snyder Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
What a great WINTER rental!! This one bedroom features an eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher,a den/family room, a large bath with double sinks, a spacious open porch and a washer/dryer!! See it today!! Available 10/15/2020 - 5/01/2021 No smoking and

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Belmar
303 5th Avenue
303 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
1959 sqft
Beautiful FAMILY home. Available July 18 to 25, andAug. 15 to 31 WEEKLYLocated just 2 blocks from the beach and boardwalk and only a few steps to the tranquil seaside lake.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Belmar
604 1/2 12th Avenue
604 1/2 12th Ave, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
Enjoy all the best summer in Belmar has to offer in this 4 bedroom, 1.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Belmar
418 5th Avenue
418 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Going, going.....not yet gone! Landlord added 2 weeks: Available July 18 - August 1 @ $3300 PER WEEK. Beautiful home with high end furnishings, kitchen and baths. 4 blocks to beach, 2 blocks to main street and 3 blocks to the Shark River Marina.

1 of 65

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
37 Ludlow Avenue
37 Ludlow Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$34,000
AUGUST ONLY.17k per week, multiple weeks negotiable. Enjoy summer breezes from the rocking chair, wrap around front porch steps to beautiful North End Beach, Pool and Pavilion. 7 bedrooms, 4.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Belmar
112 14th Avenue
112 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
660 sqft
Quintessential Belmar bungalow located on a prime beach block available for SEPTEMBER month! This nicely furnished home offers a fantastic ocean breeze covered front porch, generous sized living room, freshly painted eat-in kitchen, new beachy

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Belmar
217 3rd Avenue
217 3rd Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Enjoy August at the Jersey Shore in the popular town of Belmar. Enjoy living at this beautiful and convenient home . August THRU Labor Day available for $14000. Owner will consider weekly rental for $3300/week.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Belmar
207 13th Avenue
207 13th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Annual Rental- Showings to begin July 15th as a current tenant is in place. September 1st occupancy. 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo. Fantastic location 1 1/2 blocks to the Belmar beach and boardwalk.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
2005 5th Avenue
2005 5th Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
Just Listed! Spring Lake rental available any consecutive two weeks period from July 4th to August 15th @ $5500/week plus utilities*. Includes 5 beach & Pool badges with a locker at the North End pavilion.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lake Como, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Como apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Lake Como 1 BedroomsLake Como 2 BedroomsLake Como 3 BedroomsLake Como Apartments with Balcony
Lake Como Apartments with GarageLake Como Apartments with ParkingLake Como Apartments with Washer-DryerLake Como Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Como Furnished ApartmentsLake Como Luxury PlacesLake Como Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJ
Lakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJIsland Park, NYWoodmere, NYBay Park, NYBrowns Mills, NJOcean Acres, NJGarwood, NJ
Princeton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJBeach Haven West, NJHewlett, NYFranklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJOceanside, NYWanamassa, NJManasquan, NJOcean Gate, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College