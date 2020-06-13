Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:35 AM

325 Apartments for rent in Lake Como, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
1803 Parkway
1803 Parkway, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
CO'D and ready to GO! Full Season Summer Bungalow For Rent! Three Bedrooms, bath, Living room, Kitchen, Front and Back Porch and a yard for the bbq. Lease it Today!

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
508 North Boulevard
508 North Boulevard, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
Fantastic summer rental for the month of August in the beach town of Lake Como, New Jersey.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
1802 Laurel Terrace
1802 Laurel Terrace, Lake Como, NJ
1 Bedroom
$9,000
FULL SEASON SUMMER RENTAL. 2020. Beach Bungalow East of Main near town. One Bedroom, Living room, kitchen and bath. Front porch, back deck, yard for bbq.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
739 20th Avenue
739 20th Avenue, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Full Season 2020 Summer Rental.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
505 18th Avenue
505 18th Avenue, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer Rental. 4 BLOCKS TO BEACH ~ CLASSIC SEASHORE ALMOST NEW HOME ~ Walking distance to Spring Lake & Belmar beaches, restaurants and shops.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
2007 Main Street
2007 Main Street, Lake Como, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
Make this annual rental your home near the ocean! Located just blocks from Belmar's beautiful beaches to the east and downtown district to the north, this second floor unit offers two bedrooms, a remodeled kitchen that flows into an open dining /

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
307 18th Avenue
307 18th Avenue, Lake Como, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
MONTHLY SUMMER RENTAL located just over two blocks to Belmar's fabulous beach & boardwalk.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
1600 Highway 71
1600 Main Street, Lake Como, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Great Open floor plan. Large 2 bedroom Annual rental in excellent location. 9 ft ceilings and beautiful newer hardwood floors. (Bedrooms are carpeted) Newer kitchen with dishwasher. Washer/ Dryer hookup $1,900. With washer/dryer $2,100.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
622 Redmond Avenue
622 Redmond Ave, Lake Como, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
Available May 1 2020 - October 1 2020! Everything has been redone in the past year. 2 bedrooms, full size washer and dryer, bunk beds in one bedroom and queen bed in other. Pull out couch with eat in kitchen.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
1807 B Street
1807 B Street, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1367 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL Available 6/25-8/15 This bright, spacious 4 BR, 2 Bath beach house has views of Lake Como and is only a short walk to the lake, beach and boardwalk.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Como
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
Spring Lake Heights
4 Units Available
Shenandoah Arms, LLC
1014 Wall Rd, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
851 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shenandoah Arms, LLC in Spring Lake Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
Spring Lake Heights
6 Units Available
The Manor at Spring Lake
1911 Greve Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,515
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1050 sqft
Your new apartment at The Manor at Spring Lake is housed in a stunning brick building on verdant community grounds. Enjoy the convenience of an in-home washer and dryer in your Spring Lake Heights, New Jersey, apartment near Whole Foods.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
The Heights at Spring Lake
2412 State Route 71, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,640
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located less than a mile from beautiful Spring Lake Beach, The Heights at Spring Lake is here to welcome you home. Choose your ideal floor plan from our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Spring Lake, New Jersey.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
Belmar
3 Units Available
Ocean Harbor
100 9th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,685
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Ocean Harbor Apartments, choose from a wide variety of unique and spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Belmar, New Jersey.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
400 4th Avenue
400 4th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2000 sqft
Weekly rental available 7/17 to 7/25 and 8/8 to 9/13 for $5,500/wk. 6 Beach Badges with beach locker and beach chairs for tenant use. All utilities included, including cable and Wi-Fi.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
60 Wyckham Road
60 Wyckham Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1394 sqft
Right out of Restoration Hardware, this WINTER RENTAL is available from 9/10/2020 through 5/25/2021! Enjoy the Wyckham Manor lifestyle! The interior finishes are stunning! You'll love the feel of this 2BR 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
2000 Ocean Avenue
2000 Ocean Avenue, Belmar, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$45,000
Fabulous oceanfront summer rental available August for $45,000 .6 Bedrooms/ 5 Baths. Open floor plan on the second floor with panoramic ocean views. Enjoy the view on the oversize wraparound balcony. Located in the southern end of Belmar.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
220 13th Avenue
220 13th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1300 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL Charming 4 Bedroom/2 Bath in beautiful Belmar. Gleaming hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer in basement. Absolutely no pets, no smoking. Includes utilities and basic cable.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
315 Worthington Avenue
315 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
SUMMER 2020: Available Monday August 3rd, $9000. a week. Located 3 blocks from beach & a few blocks from town in the North End of Spring Lake. 3 Newly renovated bedrooms with full bath. 6 beds/6.5 baths.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
103 4th Avenue
103 4th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
GREAT LOCATION** SUMMER REAR COTTAGE RENTAL JUST TWO HOUSES FROM THE BEAUTIFUL NORTH END BELMAR BEACH**RENOVATED TWO BEDROOM,ONE FULL BATH, WITH KITCHEN & LIVING ROOM**OPEN PORCH**JULY THRU LABOR DAY**BEING RENOVATED NOW,BUT WILL BE AVAIL. JULY 1ST

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
418 5th Avenue
418 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Going, going.....not yet gone! Landlord added 2 weeks: Available July 18 - August 1 @ $3600 PER WEEK. Beautiful home with high end furnishings, kitchen and baths. 4 blocks to beach, 2 blocks to main street and 3 blocks to the Shark River Marina.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
112 14th Avenue
112 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
660 sqft
Quintessential Belmar bungalow located on a prime beach block available monthly or longer for summer! This nicely furnished home offers a fantastic ocean breeze covered front porch, generous sized living room, freshly painted eat-in kitchen, new

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
37 Ludlow Avenue
37 Ludlow Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$34,000
AUGUST ONLY. Enjoy summer breezes from the rocking chair, wrap around front porch steps to beautiful North End Beach, Pool and Pavilion. 7 bedrooms, 4.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
204 16th Avenue
204 16th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
Summer Rental! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch was recently updated. It is located just over 1 block to the beach and boardwalk. There are 2 bedrooms, a den, an updated bathroom, and new flooring throughout. Enjoy the ocean breezes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lake Como, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lake Como renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

