luxury apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:54 PM
106 Luxury Apartments for rent in Lake Como, NJ
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Como
739 20th Avenue
739 20th Avenue, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Full Season 2020 Summer Rental.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Como
505 18th Avenue
505 18th Avenue, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer Rental. 4 BLOCKS TO BEACH ~ CLASSIC SEASHORE ALMOST NEW HOME ~ Walking distance to Spring Lake & Belmar beaches, restaurants and shops.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Como
327 New Bedford Road
327 New Bedford Road, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$28,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 327 New Bedford Road in Lake Como. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Lake Como
1 of 65
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
37 Ludlow Avenue
37 Ludlow Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$34,000
AUGUST ONLY.17k per week, multiple weeks negotiable. Enjoy summer breezes from the rocking chair, wrap around front porch steps to beautiful North End Beach, Pool and Pavilion. 7 bedrooms, 4.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
204 10th Avenue
204 10th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
Monthly Summer Rental - 1 Block to Beach. Totally Renovated - 4 Bedroom Cottage - All New Granite Counters, Appliances, Bath, Central Air, Terrace,. Be First to Occupy and Enjoy The Best Part of This Summer By the Beach.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
2000 Ocean Avenue
2000 Ocean Avenue, Belmar, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$45,000
Fabulous oceanfront summer rental available August for $45,000 .6 Bedrooms/ 5 Baths. Open floor plan on the second floor with panoramic ocean views. Enjoy the view on the oversize wraparound balcony. Located in the southern end of Belmar.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
103 4th Avenue
103 4th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
PROFESSIONAL PHOTOS DOWNLOADED NOW**GREAT LOCATION** SUMMER REAR COTTAGE RENTAL JUST TWO HOUSES FROM THE BEAUTIFUL NORTH END BELMAR BEACH**RENOVATED TWO BEDROOM,ONE FULL BATH, WITH KITCHEN & LIVING ROOM**OPEN PORCH**JULY THRU LABOR DAY**BEING
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
208 Jersey Avenue
208 Jersey Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$10,000
This gracious and updated turn of the century home, perfectly situated in the heart of Spring Lake close to town and 2 blocks to the beach, features 8 BR's, all with private baths. Two master suites, including one on 1st floor with private entrance.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
2211 3rd Avenue
2211 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$13,500
5000 sqft
If you are looking for a modern hotel style luxury property with pool,3 blocks from the beach for your summer this is the one!! AVAILABLE 4 WEEKS, AUG 1 - AUG 29. Home has 5 bdrm/4,5 bath.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
205 Newark Avenue
205 Newark Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$22,500
FIRST TIME OFFERED.....Extraordinary Summer 2020 rental available September 1 to 15 = $22,500, property features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, ideally located in beautiful Spring Lake, within great proximity to everything that Spring Lake has to offer....
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
118 Madison Avenue
118 Madison Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
Fabulous summer rental located in the most desirable part of SPRING LAKE! Two blocks from beach and town. Great location to experience all that Spring Lake has to offer! Home offers 7 bedrooms, 5 baths. Plenty of room for two families.
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
201 Washington Avenue
201 Washington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
Summer Rental! Great Location east of Third Ave. Screened in Porch for relaxing after a day at the Beach. First Floor Bedroom with Full Bath. Furnished Finished Basement. Available May through September. July, $45,000.August $45,000.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
44 Linden Court
44 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Summer at Fairway Mews...this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse has equisite back yard views from your patio and second floor deck...enjoy the tranquility of the atmosphere...there is a pool, clubhouse and golf course....
1 of 59
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
219 Saint Clair Avenue
219 St Clair Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$35,000
This is 2 week rental for $35,000. all inclusive (except exit fee) last 2 weeks of July and/or first 2 weeks of August 2 weeks of August. Call for combinations.
1 of 109
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
1711 3rd Avenue
1711 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$35,000
August available for full month or in 2 week increments. First 2 weeks or second 2 weeks. Tenant pays utilities, 5 beach badges and exit fee $300.
1 of 51
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
2107 3rd Avenue
2107 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$30,000
4346 sqft
Book SUMMER 2020 at this one of kind, classic coastal 6 bedroom, 5 1/2 bath, with huge wrap around porch for dining and lounging.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
1609 Ocean Avenue
1609 Ocean Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$35,000
Great OCEANFRONT home with wrap around porch and open floor plan, maximizing the ocean views from both inside and out.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
47 South Boulevard
47 South Boulevard, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
Exceptional 7 bedroom, 7.5 bath waterfront custom colonial located at the beautiful north end of Spring Lake. just a few homes away from the beach and short bike ride to downtown.
1 of 9
Last updated May 19 at 07:00am
1 Unit Available
Belmar
1710 B Street
1710 B Street, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$17,500
FULL SEASON SUMMER RENTAL - Single family cottage in a great location two blocks to beach in popular Belmar. This fully furnished home features a fantastic ocean breeze front porch, a large living room, eat-in kitchen, three bedrooms & one bathroom.
1 of 74
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
348 South Boulevard
348 South Boulevard, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
Amazing Spring Lake Summer Rental! Large bedrooms and a spectacular finished basement for all those family members and guests! wonderful open floor plan and room for entertaining not far from the beautiful Spring Lake beaches.
1 of 78
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
205 Worthington Avenue
205 Worthington Ave, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$15,000
7800 sqft
Quintessential Spring Lake Estate set on park like grounds. Lovely tree lined street with easy access to beach and downtown. Seven spacious bedrooms and five new baths. Large kitchen and living room perfect for extended family entertainment.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
502 St Clair Avenue
502 St Clair Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
..PLEASE NOTE SUMMER RENTED.......Charming 3 bedroom colonial with 2 full baths, one bath on first floor with all of the conveniences to make your stay a cozy one.Lovely front porch! Only 5 blocks to the beach! Close to town and train !...
1 of 9
Last updated April 16 at 10:48am
1 Unit Available
Belmar
405 14th Avenue
405 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
Less than three years young this detached back house has HWD floors, central AC, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, granite countertops, built in storage, private laundry facility and 2 car parking.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
West Belmar
1611 Riverview Terrace
1611 Riverview Terrace, West Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$19,000
SUMMER RENTAL IN ''WEST BELMAR'' OFF 16TH AVE! SUPER CUTE BEACH COTTAGE WITH PLENTY OF ROOM TO ENJOY ALL SUMMER LONG WITH FAMILY & FRIENDS! THIS RANCH OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS WITH 1.1 BATHROOMS.
