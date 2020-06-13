Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:00 AM

172 Apartments for rent in Lake Como, NJ with garage

Lake Como apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
508 North Boulevard
508 North Boulevard, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
Fantastic summer rental for the month of August in the beach town of Lake Como, New Jersey.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
505 18th Avenue
505 18th Avenue, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer Rental. 4 BLOCKS TO BEACH ~ CLASSIC SEASHORE ALMOST NEW HOME ~ Walking distance to Spring Lake & Belmar beaches, restaurants and shops.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Como

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
66 Linden Court
66 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1224 sqft
SEPTEMBER 1-30th, 2020 available @ 6,000.00 for this month. SUMMER 2020 booked. Meticulously Maintained, beautiful Fairway Mews, fully furnished monthly rental! Golf & Pool on premises. 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
400 4th Avenue
400 4th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2000 sqft
Weekly rental available 7/17 to 7/25 and 8/8 to 9/13 for $5,500/wk. 6 Beach Badges with beach locker and beach chairs for tenant use. All utilities included, including cable and Wi-Fi.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
2121 Edgewood Place
2121 Edgewood Place, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Summer or Yearly tenancy available. Cute 3 BR, 1.5 house on low traffic street. Near beach, school and Spring Lake Parks. Private rear yard. 4 beach badges included. Winter rental $3,100. Full Summer Season rental $40,000.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
400 Jersey Avenue
400 Jersey Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
AVAILABLE JULY 4TH TO JULY 11TH! Fabulous location in beautiful Spring Lake! A block from the center of town, and walkable to the beach, the train station and the lake! Experience the true feel of Spring Lake in this recently renovated 2 BR ranch

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
319 12th Avenue
319 12th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
Come see this beautiful WINTER RENTAL available 9/15-5/15. Meticulous and inviting, this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath is ready for you to move in. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, center island, tons of cabinet space and large pantry.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
208 Jersey Avenue
208 Jersey Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$10,000
This gracious and updated turn of the century home, perfectly situated in the heart of Spring Lake close to town and 2 blocks to the beach, features 8 BR's, all with private baths. Two master suites, including one on 1st floor with private entrance.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
305 7th Avenue
305 7th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
Month of July available for $20,000 !!Fantastic Location for a Summer Rental!Great Waterviews of Silver Lake and only 3 blocks to the Beach!! This very Spacious Home is in impeccable condition with huge Living room and eat-in Kitchen, Formal Dining

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
205 Newark Avenue
205 Newark Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$22,500
FIRST TIME OFFERED.....Extraordinary Summer 2020 rental available September 1 to 15 = $22,500, property features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, ideally located in beautiful Spring Lake, within great proximity to everything that Spring Lake has to offer....

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
408 Tuttle Avenue
408 Tuttle Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
SUMMER RENTAL. Located in the heart of Spring Lake this home is the perfect summer rental. On the north end of town close to downtown, parks and the beach. Offering a TWO WEEK MINIMUM. $6500 a week $2000 security deposit.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
13 Glenwood Place
13 Glenwood Place, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
SUMMER RENTAL Classic Seashore Colonial situated in the North End of Spring Lake. This home features 5 bedrooms 3.5 baths. Brand new hardwood floors throughout. Newly renovated kitchen with Carrara marble countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
504 8th Avenue
504 8th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$9,600
SUMMER RENTAL FULL SEASON 2020! Garage apartment near Silver Lake between the beach and town. Two bedrooms, open living room/dining area/kitchen. Deck and private yard space yard no extra charge.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
413 St Clair Avenue
413 St Clair Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,800
Luxurious rental includes use of 5 pool/beach badges and 2 extra beach badges, plus locker at North End. 3 plasma t.v.'s. No pets, smokers, or use of garage. Weeks still available: July 11-18; July 18-25; July 25-Aug. 1; Aug. 1-8; Aug. 22-29; Aug.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
44 Linden Court
44 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Summer at Fairway Mews...this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse has equisite back yard views from your patio and second floor deck...enjoy the tranquility of the atmosphere...there is a pool, clubhouse and golf course....

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
47 South Boulevard
47 South Boulevard, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
Exceptional 7 bedroom, 7.5 bath waterfront custom colonial located at the beautiful north end of Spring Lake. just a few homes away from the beach and short bike ride to downtown.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
1003 C Street
1003 C Street, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Completely remodeled Craftsman summer home located three blocks to the beach & close to downtown Belmar. This impeccable home offers central a/c, attractive hardwood floors & is tastefully furnished.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
West Belmar
1 Unit Available
1611 Riverview Terrace
1611 Riverview Terrace, West Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$19,000
SUMMER RENTAL IN ''WEST BELMAR'' OFF 16TH AVE! SUPER CUTE BEACH COTTAGE WITH PLENTY OF ROOM TO ENJOY ALL SUMMER LONG WITH FAMILY & FRIENDS! THIS RANCH OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS WITH 1.1 BATHROOMS.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
317 Worthington Avenue
317 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
Enjoy the lovely North End location, just a few blocks to beach.This home features 4 floors of gracious living. Gourmet kitchen with ss appliances, cherry cabinets & granite counter-tops that opens into dining area and living room.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
2005 4th Avenue
2005 4th Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
SUMMER RENTAL - ''Home Away From Home'' A beautiful 4 BR, 2.5 bath home with wrap-around porch, 5 blocks from the beach & North End Pool Pavilion. Master suite on the first floor. Gourmet kitchen with an open concept.

1 of 15

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
6 Elizabeth Court
6 Elizabeth Court, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
2500 sqft
What a great porch! Relax at this large comfortable House on quiet cul de sac. Close to beach, tennis courts, park, kids recreation program, library and town. 5 BR, 3.5 baths. Large living room as well as Family room.

1 of 19

Last updated August 20 at 10:25pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
68 Linden Court
68 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1224 sqft
LUXURY WINTER RENTAL at Fairway Mews. FURNISHED. Available 10/1 to 5/15. No pets. No smoking. Beautifully renovated 2 BR and 2 bath 2 story town home. Newly renovated with new furniture throughout and designer touches.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Como
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:21am
Brielle
2 Units Available
Brandywyne East II
100 Brandywyne E, Brielle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,270
1600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
2070 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brandywyne East II in Brielle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:20am
4 Units Available
Brandywyne at Brielle
2 Brandywyne, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,110
1210 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Brandywyne at Brielle, you can enjoy life by the shore. For a spacious seaside living space with luxurious features, make your move to our ranch-style apartments for rent at the Jersey Shore, in Brielle, New Jersey.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lake Como, NJ

Lake Como apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

