80 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lake Como, NJ

Finding an apartment in Lake Como that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Lake Como
1830 Fernwood Road
1830 Fernwood Road, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL NOT AVAILABLE ANNUALLY OR FOR SUMMERThe beach is here all year long.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Como

1 Unit Available
West Belmar
1108 17th Avenue
1108 17th Ave, West Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Welcome home to this newly renovated adorable sun filled house. Conveniently located near shopping, schools and the gorgeous NJ shore beaches. Home boasts a large eat in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.

1 Unit Available
Belmar
104 5th Ave - 2
104 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
750 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details). . Second floor 2 BR now available! The moment you open the front door you are greeted with amazing lake and oceans views. It's on the ocean block and just steps from boardwalk and restaurant.

1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
118 Madison Avenue
118 Madison Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
Fabulous summer rental located in the most desirable part of SPRING LAKE! Two blocks from beach and town. Great location to experience all that Spring Lake has to offer! Home offers 7 bedrooms, 5 baths. Plenty of room for two families.

1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
412 Brighton Avenue
412 Brighton Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Summer & Winter 2020 rental...This recently renovated home has a welcoming floor plan. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths (1 King, 2 Queens). 3 bedrooms on the first floor and Mstr bedroom suite w/ private bath on second floor.

1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
2005 4th Avenue
2005 4th Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
SUMMER RENTAL - ''Home Away From Home'' A beautiful 4 BR, 2.5 bath home with wrap-around porch, 5 blocks from the beach & North End Pool Pavilion. Master suite on the first floor. Gourmet kitchen with an open concept.

1 Unit Available
Belmar
413 15th Avenue
413 15th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
SUMMER RENTAL - Available for month of September (9/1-9/30). Completely renovated & nicely furnished 2BR + den summer rental cottage with central a/c, off street parking & laundry in unit.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Como
3 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,906
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
2 Units Available
Brandywyne at Brielle
2 Brandywyne, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,395
1228 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Brandywyne at Brielle unique apartment homes on stunningly landscaped grounds just minutes from the beach. Everything is taken care of for you by your top notch live in management and maintenance team.
3 Units Available
Atlantic Manor
1507 Atlantic Ave, Manasquan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Altantic Manor apartments are surrounded by numerous shopping malls such as Circle Factory Outlets, and The Sea Girt Mall.

1 Unit Available
110 Borden Ave
110 Borden Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
110 Borden - Property Id: 283410 Come check out this spacious house in the prime location of Neptune. The house was just renovated completely new! New flooring, kitchen, painting.

1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
1700 Webb Street
1700 Webb Street, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
$1,300
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spend your winter at the Shore in style at the iconic Miramar building. This comfortable, well appointed, furnished, studio has everything you need so you can move right in and enjoy everything Asbury has to offer off season.

1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
309 Sunset Ave - 306
309 Sunset Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,725
725 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (ask for more details) . This spacious 1BR is located across from beautiful Sunset Lake.

1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
408 4th Avenue
408 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
WINTER RENTAL. This renovated, sunny detached cottage is the perfect getaway to enjoy some peace and quiet for the off season. Avail mid Sept to mid May. Recently remodeled w/ lots of windows, hardwood floors and large washer and dryer.

1 Unit Available
61 Cookman Avenue
61 Cookman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Available weekly July & August. Bright & Spacious 3BR/1BA Ocean Grove Summer Rental. Just 3 Blocks to Beach & Boardwalk! 1 Block to Tennis/Pickleball Court & Fletcher Lake & Playground. Lovely Front Porch w/Side Porch & Gas Grill.

1 Unit Available
91 Clark Avenue
91 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Last week of September available 9/26-10/2 @ $2100. Winter starts November @ $1990 Mo + utilities through April 15, 2021. Fabulous Corner Over-Sized fully renovated home w/Sunshine Everywhere.

1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
407 3rd Avenue
407 Third Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom in Asbury Park super close to the beach, boardwalk and downtown. Newly renovated, 1br/1bth is just 3 blocks to the beach and ready for immediate occupancy. Rent includes heat, hot water, water and cooking gas.

1 Unit Available
Bradley Beach
509 Mccabe Avenue
509 Mccabe Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
*** SUMMER RENTAL-Front House *** 2 weeks 7/15-7/31/20 $3500 all utilities included; or 7/15-8/31/20$10,000 all utilities included; or just August 8/1-8/31/20 $7000 all utilities included. Charming 3 Bedroom, 2-Story Colonial.

1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
501 Main Street
501 Main Street, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 Bedroom Annual Rental in Avon-by-the-Sea! This is a pet friendly building and rent includes Heat ,Water and Cooking Gas.

1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
106 York Avenue
106 York Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
'' FULL SUMMER 2020 SEASON has now just become available for this wonderful 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath ''Beach House'' located at 106 York Ave and just 1.

1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
401 Monmouth Avenue
401 Monmouth Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2168 sqft
Available WINTER 2020/2021 Enjoy your FALL and WINTER in this beautifully furnished 4 BR , 3 1/2 bath home .

1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
710 6th Ave, #103
710 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for details). . Come and check out this spacious 1 BR! This vintage building sits on the corner of Main Street and 6th Avenue.

1 Unit Available
85 Mount Zion Way
85 Mount Zion Way, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER WEEKLY OR MONTHLY RENTAL - This fabulous, updated one-bedroom apartment is located on the 2nd floor with a private exterior entrance is avail starting Aug 9.

1 Unit Available
13 Embury Avenue
13 Embury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
9 Bedrooms
$7,000
Perfect Beach House for Your Large Group! 9 BEDROOMS Sleeps 16 & 4 Baths! 1st Beach Block! Stunning Ocean Views! This Quintessential Victorian Ocean Grove Summer Rental Has It All! Fabulous 1st Fl w/Large Living & Dining Room, Full BA & Huge
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lake Como, NJ

Finding an apartment in Lake Como that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

