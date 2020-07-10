/
186 Apartments for rent in Lake Como, NJ with washer-dryer
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Como
505 18th Avenue
505 18th Avenue, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer Rental. 4 BLOCKS TO BEACH ~ CLASSIC SEASHORE ALMOST NEW HOME ~ Walking distance to Spring Lake & Belmar beaches, restaurants and shops.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Como
2007 Main Street
2007 Main Street, Lake Como, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
Make this annual rental your home near the ocean! Located just blocks from Belmar's beautiful beaches to the east and downtown district to the north, this second floor unit offers two bedrooms, a remodeled kitchen that flows into an open dining /
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Como
327 New Bedford Road
327 New Bedford Road, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$28,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 327 New Bedford Road in Lake Como. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Lake Como
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
2 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
The Heights at Spring Lake
2412 State Route 71, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,630
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Heights at Spring Lake, where you will find deluxe living around the corner from prestigious mansions and steps from the beach.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
508 Passaic Avenue
508 Passaic Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
Summer rental 2020 - August availability - 2 or 3 week minimum: August 8-15, August 15-22, August 22-29, 5,500 per week. Lovely Spring Lake Beach Cottage - 1/2 block to the Lake, 2 blocks to town, stores and train station nearby.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
310 Worthington Avenue
310 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Spectacular Summer Rental - Totally renovated from top to bottom with the finest materials and craftsmanship - Professionally decorated - 'city meets Beach'' Dine on the 700sq.ft. wrap-around porch - Full finished basement - Flat screens throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
1807 Snyder Avenue
1807 Snyder Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
What a great WINTER rental!! This one bedroom features an eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher,a den/family room, a large bath with double sinks, a spacious open porch and a washer/dryer!! See it today!! Available 10/15/2020 - 5/01/2021 No smoking and
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
303 5th Avenue
303 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
1959 sqft
Beautiful FAMILY home. Available July 18 to 25, andAug. 15 to 31 WEEKLYLocated just 2 blocks from the beach and boardwalk and only a few steps to the tranquil seaside lake.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
West Belmar
1108 17th Avenue
1108 17th Ave, West Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Welcome home to this newly renovated adorable sun filled house. Conveniently located near shopping, schools and the gorgeous NJ shore beaches. Home boasts a large eat in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
217 3rd Avenue
217 3rd Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Enjoy August at the Jersey Shore in the popular town of Belmar. Enjoy living at this beautiful and convenient home . August THRU Labor Day available for $14000. Owner will consider weekly rental for $3300/week.
1 of 13
Last updated July 8 at 05:03pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
1202 B Street
1202 B Street, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,200
JULY RENTAL. This charming cottage is located just two block from the beach. Parking for 2-3 cars, central air, dishwasher, washer, dryer, gas cooking, outside shower, and microwave are included.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Spring Lake
1803 5th Avenue
1803 5th Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect beach getaway! Located in the heart of Spring Lake this house has everything required for a fun and relaxing beach experience. Fully equipped with outdoor shower, weber grill and Tesla charging station.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
2011 Ocean Avenue
2011 Ocean Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
The Summer isn't over when you still have September at the ocean and there is not better home to tuck away at '' A perfect beach get away , that is what everyone says the moment they step inside this Spring Lake gem.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
400 4th Avenue
400 4th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2000 sqft
Weekly rental available 8/29 to 9/13 for $5,500/wk and 9/18 to 10/31 for $13K. 6 Beach Badges with beach locker and beach chairs for tenant use. All utilities included, including cable and Wi-Fi.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
60 Wyckham Road
60 Wyckham Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1394 sqft
Right out of Restoration Hardware, this WINTER RENTAL is available from 9/10/2020 through 5/25/2021! Enjoy the Wyckham Manor lifestyle! The interior finishes are stunning! You'll love the feel of this 2BR 2.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
220 13th Avenue
220 13th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1300 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL Charming 4 Bedroom/2 Bath in beautiful Belmar. Gleaming hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer in basement. Absolutely no pets, no smoking. Includes utilities and basic cable.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
325 Church Street
325 Church Street, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Only Available from 08/01/20 to 08/08/20 for $5500.
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
West Belmar
1716 Vine Street
1716 Vine Street, West Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Winter Rental. Beautifully updated ''Beachy'', 2br/1ba ranch home in West Belmar. The spacious eat-in-kitchen has new cabinets, countertops, tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
308 Morris Avenue
308 Morris Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful summer rental! Spring Lake downtown 2 year old condo!l Fabulous location... 2.5 blocks to beach . Close to restaurants and lovely shopping district. Elegant building .2 bedroom 2 full baths. Open floor plan, gourmet kitchen...
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
415 Worthington Avenue
415 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
SUMMER RENTAL IN SPRING LAKE Available August 15 $8,000 a week - Sept 12- Two weeks minimum or month.A wonderful location in Spring Lake. Just a short walk to the beach and Third Avenue for shopping and local restaurants.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
208 Jersey Avenue
208 Jersey Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$10,000
This gracious and updated turn of the century home, perfectly situated in the heart of Spring Lake close to town and 2 blocks to the beach, features 8 BR's, all with private baths. Two master suites, including one on 1st floor with private entrance.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
2211 3rd Avenue
2211 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$13,500
5000 sqft
If you are looking for a modern hotel style luxury property with pool,3 blocks from the beach for your summer this is the one!! AVAILABLE 4 WEEKS, AUG 1 - AUG 29. Home has 5 bdrm/4,5 bath.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
218 3rd Avenue
218 3rd Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful home in the North end of Belmar. Available from August 1-August 15 at $3500 /week . Enjoy the life at Belmar and the Jersey Shore. This private home is on a very quiet street that is close to the beach and town.
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
118 Madison Avenue
118 Madison Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
Fabulous summer rental located in the most desirable part of SPRING LAKE! Two blocks from beach and town. Great location to experience all that Spring Lake has to offer! Home offers 7 bedrooms, 5 baths. Plenty of room for two families.
