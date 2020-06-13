/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:01 AM
268 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Como, NJ
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
1803 Parkway
1803 Parkway, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
CO'D and ready to GO! Full Season Summer Bungalow For Rent! Three Bedrooms, bath, Living room, Kitchen, Front and Back Porch and a yard for the bbq. Lease it Today!
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
508 North Boulevard
508 North Boulevard, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic summer rental for the month of August in the beach town of Lake Como, New Jersey.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
739 20th Avenue
739 20th Avenue, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Full Season 2020 Summer Rental.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
505 18th Avenue
505 18th Avenue, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Summer Rental. 4 BLOCKS TO BEACH ~ CLASSIC SEASHORE ALMOST NEW HOME ~ Walking distance to Spring Lake & Belmar beaches, restaurants and shops.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
327 New Bedford Road
327 New Bedford Road, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$28,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 327 New Bedford Road in Lake Como. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
1807 B Street
1807 B Street, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER RENTAL Available 6/25-8/15 This bright, spacious 4 BR, 2 Bath beach house has views of Lake Como and is only a short walk to the lake, beach and boardwalk.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Como
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
400 4th Avenue
400 4th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
Weekly rental available 7/17 to 8/1 and 8/8 to 9/13 for $5,500/wk. 6 Beach Badges with beach locker and beach chairs for tenant use. All utilities included, including cable and Wi-Fi.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
2121 Edgewood Place
2121 Edgewood Place, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Summer or Yearly tenancy available. Cute 3 BR, 1.5 house on low traffic street. Near beach, school and Spring Lake Parks. Private rear yard. 4 beach badges included. Winter rental $3,100. Full Summer Season rental $40,000.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
2000 Ocean Avenue
2000 Ocean Avenue, Belmar, NJ
Fabulous oceanfront summer rental available August for $45,000 .6 Bedrooms/ 5 Baths. Open floor plan on the second floor with panoramic ocean views. Enjoy the view on the oversize wraparound balcony. Located in the southern end of Belmar.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
800 A Street
800 A Street, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Winter Rental. Available Sept.18, 2020-May 17, 2021. One block from Belmar Beach. 3 Bedrooms plus large bonus room on 2nd level. 1.5 Bathrooms. Tenant to pay all utilities.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
220 13th Avenue
220 13th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
SUMMER RENTAL Charming 4 Bedroom/2 Bath in beautiful Belmar. Gleaming hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer in basement. Absolutely no pets, no smoking. Includes utilities and basic cable.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
315 Worthington Avenue
315 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
SUMMER 2020: Available Monday August 3rd, $9000. a week. Located 3 blocks from beach & a few blocks from town in the North End of Spring Lake. 3 Newly renovated bedrooms with full bath. 6 beds/6.5 baths.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
25 Poole Avenue
25 Poole Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
3100 sqft
It's all about location! Spend your summer in this charming rental in Avon that accomodates up to 8guests on the Shark River.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
418 5th Avenue
418 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Going, going.....not yet gone! Landlord added 2 weeks: Available July 18 - August 1 @ $3600 PER WEEK. Beautiful home with high end furnishings, kitchen and baths. 4 blocks to beach, 2 blocks to main street and 3 blocks to the Shark River Marina.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
325 Church Street
325 Church Street, Spring Lake, NJ
Great Spring Lake Rental - Mint Condition with lovely open floor plan with great flow for entertaining - Renovated with Hardwood Flooring throughout - Outdoor porch room - Beautifully decorated and appointed - Contemporary - Close proximity to
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
204 5th Avenue
204 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
MONTHLY SUMMER RENTAL! Available May 31st to September 12th. Rentals are: June for $4,000; July $6,000, and August for $7,000. Additional weeks to September 12th for $3,000.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
319 12th Avenue
319 12th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
Come see this beautiful WINTER RENTAL available 9/15-5/15. Meticulous and inviting, this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath is ready for you to move in. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, center island, tons of cabinet space and large pantry.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
612 12th Avenue
612 12th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Winter Rental offered 9/1/2020-5/15-2021 ! This absolutely beautiful custom 3/4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is situated in the heart of Belmar. This house has it all. Updated open concept kitchen includes large center island with plenty of seating.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
408 16th Avenue
408 16th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
wonderful location to enjoy Belmar year round. Home has been totally renovated with new everything including central air,set back with yard in front for grilling and chilling. Driveway shared but plenty of room.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
415 Worthington Avenue
415 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
SUMMER RENTAL IN SPRING LAKE Available August 15 $8,000 a week - Sept 12- Two weeks minimum or month.A wonderful location in Spring Lake. Just a short walk to the beach and Third Avenue for shopping and local restaurants.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
204 S 10th Avenue
204 10th Ave, Belmar, NJ
Summer Rental - 1 Block to Beach. Totally Renovated - 4 Bedroom Cottage - All New Granite Counters, Appliances, Bath, Central Air, Terrace,. Be First to Occupy and Enjoy Your Summer By the Beach. Available for Remainder of Season thru Labor Day.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
303 5th Avenue
303 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
Beautiful FAMILY home. Available Aug. 1 to 31Located just 2 blocks from the beach and boardwalk and only a few steps to the tranquil seaside lake.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
408 Worthington Avenue
408 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Classic Spring Lake cottage on sought after street, newer kitchen with pantry closet, open front porch, central air and heat for cooler summer nights, bed sizes are 1 queen, 1 double and 1 twin. Available from August 1 through Labor Day.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
2211 3rd Avenue
2211 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
If you are looking for a modern hotel style luxury property with pool,3 blocks from the beach for your summer this is the one!! AVAILABLE 4 WEEKS, AUG 1 - AUG 29. Home has 5 bdrm/4,5 bath.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJ
Lakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJIsland Park, NYWoodmere, NYBay Park, NYBrowns Mills, NJOcean Acres, NJGarwood, NJ