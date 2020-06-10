Hamilton Square

Amenities

Sun-drenched, luxury loft w/HUGE 500 sq ft PRIVATE terrace! Stylish and hip corner unit with gorgeous views of historic Hamilton Park and Empire State Building. Chef's kitchen with high end appliances, dark wood Rift Oak & glass cabinets, limestone backsplash, Tiger-strand bamboo floor, new washer/dryer, new dishwasher and spa-like baths w/radiant heated floors. Gas grill included on private terrace. Building amenities include Full-time concierge, shops on premises, Hamilton Park outside your door, common outdoor spaces including a 6000sf roof terrace with BBQ grills, catering kitchen, viewing deck, tranquil courtyard, and a discounted membership to the on-site health club/pool. Rent includes heat, hot water, and gas. Unit also comes with a large storage unit (very rare). 1 month broker fee. https://youtu.be/cp_8om3cOyQ