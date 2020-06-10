All apartments in Jersey City
Hamilton Square
Hamilton Square

232 Pavonia Ave · (201) 420-9484
Location

232 Pavonia Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 917 · Avail. now

$3,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
concierge
courtyard
doorman
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Sun-drenched, luxury loft w/HUGE 500 sq ft PRIVATE terrace! Stylish and hip corner unit with gorgeous views of historic Hamilton Park and Empire State Building. Chef's kitchen with high end appliances, dark wood Rift Oak & glass cabinets, limestone backsplash, Tiger-strand bamboo floor, new washer/dryer, new dishwasher and spa-like baths w/radiant heated floors. Gas grill included on private terrace. Building amenities include Full-time concierge, shops on premises, Hamilton Park outside your door, common outdoor spaces including a 6000sf roof terrace with BBQ grills, catering kitchen, viewing deck, tranquil courtyard, and a discounted membership to the on-site health club/pool. Rent includes heat, hot water, and gas. Unit also comes with a large storage unit (very rare). 1 month broker fee. https://youtu.be/cp_8om3cOyQ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hamilton Square have any available units?
Hamilton Square has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does Hamilton Square have?
Some of Hamilton Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hamilton Square currently offering any rent specials?
Hamilton Square isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hamilton Square pet-friendly?
No, Hamilton Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does Hamilton Square offer parking?
No, Hamilton Square does not offer parking.
Does Hamilton Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hamilton Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hamilton Square have a pool?
Yes, Hamilton Square has a pool.
Does Hamilton Square have accessible units?
No, Hamilton Square does not have accessible units.
Does Hamilton Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hamilton Square has units with dishwashers.
