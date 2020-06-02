All apartments in Jersey City
90 LAKE ST
Last updated April 4 2020

90 LAKE ST

90 Lake Street · (201) 962-9551
Location

90 Lake Street, Jersey City, NJ 07306
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful & spacious, newly renovated 3 bedroom/ 1 bathroom in perfect Journal Square location! Close to John F Kennedy Blvd in Jersey City! 10 min walk to 24/7 Bus transportation, get to New York in just 20 min. Near restaurants, shopping centers, parks, and schools. 1,100 sq ft of living space and tons of natural light flood this lovely apartment. Stainless steel appliances, brand new kitchen, and gorgeous hardwood floors throughout! Broker fee paid by both LL and tenant and 1.5 security deposit and available NOW! Tenant pays gas/electric -- Pet friendly. No SMOKING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 LAKE ST have any available units?
90 LAKE ST has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 90 LAKE ST have?
Some of 90 LAKE ST's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 LAKE ST currently offering any rent specials?
90 LAKE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 LAKE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 90 LAKE ST is pet friendly.
Does 90 LAKE ST offer parking?
No, 90 LAKE ST does not offer parking.
Does 90 LAKE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 LAKE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 LAKE ST have a pool?
No, 90 LAKE ST does not have a pool.
Does 90 LAKE ST have accessible units?
No, 90 LAKE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 90 LAKE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 LAKE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
