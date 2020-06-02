90 LAKE ST

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful & spacious, newly renovated 3 bedroom/ 1 bathroom in perfect Journal Square location! Close to John F Kennedy Blvd in Jersey City! 10 min walk to 24/7 Bus transportation, get to New York in just 20 min. Near restaurants, shopping centers, parks, and schools. 1,100 sq ft of living space and tons of natural light flood this lovely apartment. Stainless steel appliances, brand new kitchen, and gorgeous hardwood floors throughout! Broker fee paid by both LL and tenant and 1.5 security deposit and available NOW! Tenant pays gas/electric -- Pet friendly. No SMOKING!