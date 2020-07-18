All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 826 NEWARK AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
826 NEWARK AVE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

826 NEWARK AVE

826 Newark Avenue · (201) 766-2565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Journal Square
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

826 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Journal Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
!! JOURNAL SQUARE, JERSEY CITY'S 2 BEDROOM GEM IS HERE !! Take advantage of this Contemporary 2nd floor unit in commuter dream location of Journal Square, Jersey City! Residing here will provide you with the benefit of being within close proximity to vast amount of transportation options like the PATH, Train, and bus while also having lots of shops, banks, restaurants, schools, places of worship, and so much more right in the community! This spacious rental opportunity offers you a kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bath! Make your appointment today to see your next potential rental!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 NEWARK AVE have any available units?
826 NEWARK AVE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
Is 826 NEWARK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
826 NEWARK AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 NEWARK AVE pet-friendly?
No, 826 NEWARK AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 826 NEWARK AVE offer parking?
No, 826 NEWARK AVE does not offer parking.
Does 826 NEWARK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 NEWARK AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 NEWARK AVE have a pool?
No, 826 NEWARK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 826 NEWARK AVE have accessible units?
No, 826 NEWARK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 826 NEWARK AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 826 NEWARK AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 826 NEWARK AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 826 NEWARK AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 826 NEWARK AVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Liberty Towers
33 Hudson St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Atlantic
31 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way
Jersey City, NJ 07304
70 Greene
70 Greene St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Parkside West
40 Newport Parkway
Jersey City, NJ 07310
3 Journal Square
2935 John F Kennedy Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07306
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Lenox
207 Van Vorst St
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymsJersey City Dog Friendly Apartments
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity