82 NEWKIRK ST
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:29 PM

82 NEWKIRK ST

82 Newkirk Street · (201) 333-4443
Location

82 Newkirk Street, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Journal Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1143 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NO BROKER FEE and FIRST MONTH RENT-FREE on THE home you've been searching for! TRIPLEX newly Renovated Single Family Home with 3.5 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths, and huge lower level perfect for family room or bonus bedroom suite. With an in-unit washer/dryer, central air and private yard - this is ideal for a family or roommate share. The home sits on a quiet block just around the corner from the Journal Square PATH station - your commute will be seamless. Three Large Bedrooms + extra room great for walk-in closet, office, or den. Over 1000 SQ FT of living space with modern finishes, plenty of closets, wood floors, some carpeting, and abundant storage space. Call today for a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 NEWKIRK ST have any available units?
82 NEWKIRK ST has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 82 NEWKIRK ST have?
Some of 82 NEWKIRK ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 NEWKIRK ST currently offering any rent specials?
82 NEWKIRK ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 NEWKIRK ST pet-friendly?
No, 82 NEWKIRK ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 82 NEWKIRK ST offer parking?
No, 82 NEWKIRK ST does not offer parking.
Does 82 NEWKIRK ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 82 NEWKIRK ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 NEWKIRK ST have a pool?
No, 82 NEWKIRK ST does not have a pool.
Does 82 NEWKIRK ST have accessible units?
No, 82 NEWKIRK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 82 NEWKIRK ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82 NEWKIRK ST has units with dishwashers.
