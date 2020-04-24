82 NEWKIRK ST

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

NO BROKER FEE and FIRST MONTH RENT-FREE on THE home you've been searching for! TRIPLEX newly Renovated Single Family Home with 3.5 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths, and huge lower level perfect for family room or bonus bedroom suite. With an in-unit washer/dryer, central air and private yard - this is ideal for a family or roommate share. The home sits on a quiet block just around the corner from the Journal Square PATH station - your commute will be seamless. Three Large Bedrooms + extra room great for walk-in closet, office, or den. Over 1000 SQ FT of living space with modern finishes, plenty of closets, wood floors, some carpeting, and abundant storage space. Call today for a private showing!