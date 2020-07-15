All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 77 HUDSON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
77 HUDSON ST
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:42 AM

77 HUDSON ST

77 Hudson Street · (201) 798-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
The Waterfront
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

77 Hudson Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3607 · Avail. now

$3,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
yoga
Luxury living awaits you in this sun drenched condo at 77 Hudson! This fully furnished home boasts a fabulous modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, marble bath & floor to ceiling windows with a view of NYC! Building features a 44,000 sq. ft. amenities floor w/pool & hot tub, grill area, fire pit, landscaped park, screening room, gym, yoga room, steam room & more. All this and just moments from the Exchange Place PATH & Ferry terminal make this home a dream come true!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 HUDSON ST have any available units?
77 HUDSON ST has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 77 HUDSON ST have?
Some of 77 HUDSON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 HUDSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
77 HUDSON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 HUDSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 77 HUDSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 77 HUDSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 77 HUDSON ST offers parking.
Does 77 HUDSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 77 HUDSON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 HUDSON ST have a pool?
Yes, 77 HUDSON ST has a pool.
Does 77 HUDSON ST have accessible units?
No, 77 HUDSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 77 HUDSON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 HUDSON ST has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 77 HUDSON ST?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Portside Towers
155 Washington St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Enclave
675 Monmouth Street
Jersey City, NJ 07306
Atlantic
31 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way
Jersey City, NJ 07304
85 Van Reypen St. Apartments
85 Van Reypen St
Jersey City, NJ 07306
Trump Bay Street
65 Bay St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
3 Journal Square
2935 John F Kennedy Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07306
VYV North
474 Warren St
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Dog Friendly Apartments
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity