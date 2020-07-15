77 HUDSON ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room sauna yoga

Luxury living awaits you in this sun drenched condo at 77 Hudson! This fully furnished home boasts a fabulous modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, marble bath & floor to ceiling windows with a view of NYC! Building features a 44,000 sq. ft. amenities floor w/pool & hot tub, grill area, fire pit, landscaped park, screening room, gym, yoga room, steam room & more. All this and just moments from the Exchange Place PATH & Ferry terminal make this home a dream come true!