77 HUDSON ST

Amenities
Luxury living awaits you in this sun drenched condo at 77 Hudson! This fully furnished home boasts a fabulous modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, marble bath & floor to ceiling windows with a view of NYC! Building features a 44,000 sq. ft. amenities floor w/pool & hot tub, grill area, fire pit, landscaped park, screening room, gym, yoga room, steam room & more. All this and just moments from the Exchange Place PATH & Ferry terminal make this home a dream come true!