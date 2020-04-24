700 GROVE ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park doorman elevator gym pool table bbq/grill internet access

$500 OFF BROKER FEE! Virtual tour available upon request!Luxury 700 grove - steel & concrete construction filled with amenities. Spacious modern open loft w/ bedroom alcove & balcony overlooking the Skyline of New York City. Oversized living room, and dining with an open kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. NYC views, full size W/D, spacious closets and huge bath. Luxury building 1/2 block from Hoboken, elevator, doorman building/ rent includes Hot water, basic internet, cooking gas, amenities lounge w billiards, poker, play area, gym, courtyard with grills, dog run, & shuttle to PATH!. PETS ALLOWED with landlord permission .Owner is licensed real estate agent