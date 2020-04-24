All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 700 GROVE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
700 GROVE ST
Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:00 PM

700 GROVE ST

700 Grove Street · (201) 792-7601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
The Waterfront
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

700 Grove Street, Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6V · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
doorman
elevator
gym
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
$500 OFF BROKER FEE! Virtual tour available upon request!Luxury 700 grove - steel & concrete construction filled with amenities. Spacious modern open loft w/ bedroom alcove & balcony overlooking the Skyline of New York City. Oversized living room, and dining with an open kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. NYC views, full size W/D, spacious closets and huge bath. Luxury building 1/2 block from Hoboken, elevator, doorman building/ rent includes Hot water, basic internet, cooking gas, amenities lounge w billiards, poker, play area, gym, courtyard with grills, dog run, & shuttle to PATH!. PETS ALLOWED with landlord permission .Owner is licensed real estate agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 GROVE ST have any available units?
700 GROVE ST has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 GROVE ST have?
Some of 700 GROVE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 GROVE ST currently offering any rent specials?
700 GROVE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 GROVE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 GROVE ST is pet friendly.
Does 700 GROVE ST offer parking?
No, 700 GROVE ST does not offer parking.
Does 700 GROVE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 GROVE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 GROVE ST have a pool?
No, 700 GROVE ST does not have a pool.
Does 700 GROVE ST have accessible units?
No, 700 GROVE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 700 GROVE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 GROVE ST has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 700 GROVE ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Enclave
675 Monmouth Street
Jersey City, NJ 07306
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Waterside Square South
35 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Pier
1 Harborside Pl
Jersey City, NJ 07311
3 Journal Square
2935 John F Kennedy Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07306
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Aquablu
110 River Drive South
Jersey City, NJ 07310

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity