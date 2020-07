Amenities

recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

One month free included to the rent!! Advertised rent is net effective after incentive base on $1800. Security deposit 1.5 month base $1800.Amazing location on a beautiful tree-lined street. Totally renovated 2 bed , 1 bath apartment with a lots of natural light. Rooms are all separate from each other, very spacious master bedroom with plenty of closet space. Street parking, one block from the NYC bus stop. Walking distance to shops & restaurants.