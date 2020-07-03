609 COMMUNIPAW AVE

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher microwave bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautifully crafted, the Lofts at 609 reflect comfort and style with contemporary & industrial chic soho-style loft-living vibes! 5 custom units; all featuring open-concept layouts complete with solid oak hardwood floors, two-tone black and white cabinetry with quartz countertops, a dine-in breakfast-bar & elegant bold brass fixtures to tie it all together. Tastefully designed, this developer spared no detail. In this expansive 1 bedroom + den duplex, there is ample living and dining space, overhead recessed lighting & sleek, modern bathrooms with textured contrasting walls and a large soaking tub. 12 foot ceilings with skylights and 6x8 foot windows allow for an abundance of natural light to highlight the NYC views from your very own home! Commuter friendly; this home is near all major highways, NJ Transit bus routes, & just a short distance from the Journal Square Transportation HUB. Be a part of the excitement happening in Jersey City!