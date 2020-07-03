All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

609 COMMUNIPAW AVE

609 Communipaw Avenue · (201) 792-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

609 Communipaw Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07304
Bergen - Lafayette

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautifully crafted, the Lofts at 609 reflect comfort and style with contemporary & industrial chic soho-style loft-living vibes! 5 custom units; all featuring open-concept layouts complete with solid oak hardwood floors, two-tone black and white cabinetry with quartz countertops, a dine-in breakfast-bar & elegant bold brass fixtures to tie it all together. Tastefully designed, this developer spared no detail. In this expansive 1 bedroom + den duplex, there is ample living and dining space, overhead recessed lighting & sleek, modern bathrooms with textured contrasting walls and a large soaking tub. 12 foot ceilings with skylights and 6x8 foot windows allow for an abundance of natural light to highlight the NYC views from your very own home! Commuter friendly; this home is near all major highways, NJ Transit bus routes, & just a short distance from the Journal Square Transportation HUB. Be a part of the excitement happening in Jersey City!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 COMMUNIPAW AVE have any available units?
609 COMMUNIPAW AVE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 COMMUNIPAW AVE have?
Some of 609 COMMUNIPAW AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 COMMUNIPAW AVE currently offering any rent specials?
609 COMMUNIPAW AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 COMMUNIPAW AVE pet-friendly?
No, 609 COMMUNIPAW AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 609 COMMUNIPAW AVE offer parking?
No, 609 COMMUNIPAW AVE does not offer parking.
Does 609 COMMUNIPAW AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 COMMUNIPAW AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 COMMUNIPAW AVE have a pool?
No, 609 COMMUNIPAW AVE does not have a pool.
Does 609 COMMUNIPAW AVE have accessible units?
No, 609 COMMUNIPAW AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 609 COMMUNIPAW AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 COMMUNIPAW AVE has units with dishwashers.
