You can't get more convenient than this Gorgeous 3 bedroom on the top floor of this multi-family home- located at the southernmost tip of the Jackson Hill section in Jersey City with NYC views! This unit is bright, with an updated kitchen including both- refrigerator & gas range. A QUIET block just steps away from the Danforth Ave. Lightrail. Liberty State Park literally in your backyard along with nearby Shopping. Perfect for NYC commuter! No Pets. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Contact LA for video of unit.