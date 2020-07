Amenities

EASY COMMUTE TO NYC ! Beautifully freshly Renovated 1 Bedroom & 1 Bath, Can be used as a 2 bedroom but will be Rail road style. High ceilings, Lots of sunlight and closet space Minutes walk to the light trail which takes you to NYC - Convenient to Restaurants, Shopping, Parks+ Great deal. wont last long.. Call today for a private showing!