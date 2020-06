Amenities

Welcome home! Located in the Lafayette area. A rare great one family property for rent. Living room and eat in kitchen with mud room leading to your very own private backyard on the first floor. On the second floor a big bedroom, office area and full bath. The third floor has two big bedrooms. This one family is close to the Light State Park Light Station and Berry Lane Park.