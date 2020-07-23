3590 John F Kennedy Blvd 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

$1700 NO FEE Rental Apt Jersey City Heights / 3 bed, 1 bath 750sqft



Recently upgraded charming apartment (Twin-entrance railroad with 3 beds, 1 bath, 1 living room) in a fully renovated pre-war building with matching all-new appliances (5 burner gas range with oven, twin-door refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, in-unit furnace). Washer-dryer located in basement.



Prime location on JFK Blvd opposite P.S. 27 (Zampella), 5 mins to JSQ/ Indian street ($1.75) and 15 mins to mid-town NYC ($2.75): commuter buses available 24X7, every 5 mins from doorstep. In-unit cable/network box, breakfast bar with remote-controlled night lights, tall kitchen cabinets, high ceiling and built-in closets. Large size storage available in basement.



Move-in ready and ideal for family. No fee rental. Contact owner direct at 973-969-2631 for showings. Available after 1st Aug 2020.

No Pets Allowed



