3590 John F Kennedy Blvd 5

Unit 5 Available 08/01/20 $1700 No Fee Rental Apt Jersey City Heights 3B 1B
$1700 NO FEE Rental Apt Jersey City Heights / 3 bed, 1 bath 750sqft
Recently upgraded charming apartment (Twin-entrance railroad with 3 beds, 1 bath, 1 living room) in a fully renovated pre-war building with matching all-new appliances (5 burner gas range with oven, twin-door refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, in-unit furnace). Washer-dryer located in basement.
Prime location on JFK Blvd opposite P.S. 27 (Zampella), 5 mins to JSQ/ Indian street ($1.75) and 15 mins to mid-town NYC ($2.75): commuter buses available 24X7, every 5 mins from doorstep. In-unit cable/network box, breakfast bar with remote-controlled night lights, tall kitchen cabinets, high ceiling and built-in closets. Large size storage available in basement.
Move-in ready and ideal for family. No fee rental. Contact owner direct at 973-969-2631 for showings. Available after 1st Aug 2020.
No Pets Allowed
