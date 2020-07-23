All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3590 John F Kennedy Blvd 5

3590 John F Kennedy Boulevard · (917) 705-8219
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3590 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 5 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,700

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Unit 5 Available 08/01/20 $1700 No Fee Rental Apt Jersey City Heights 3B 1B - Property Id: 315232

$1700 NO FEE Rental Apt Jersey City Heights / 3 bed, 1 bath 750sqft

Recently upgraded charming apartment (Twin-entrance railroad with 3 beds, 1 bath, 1 living room) in a fully renovated pre-war building with matching all-new appliances (5 burner gas range with oven, twin-door refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, in-unit furnace). Washer-dryer located in basement.

Prime location on JFK Blvd opposite P.S. 27 (Zampella), 5 mins to JSQ/ Indian street ($1.75) and 15 mins to mid-town NYC ($2.75): commuter buses available 24X7, every 5 mins from doorstep. In-unit cable/network box, breakfast bar with remote-controlled night lights, tall kitchen cabinets, high ceiling and built-in closets. Large size storage available in basement.

Move-in ready and ideal for family. No fee rental. Contact owner direct at 973-969-2631 for showings. Available after 1st Aug 2020.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3590-john-f-kennedy-blvd-jersey-city-nj-unit-5/315232
Property Id 315232

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5945328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3590 John F Kennedy Blvd 5 have any available units?
3590 John F Kennedy Blvd 5 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3590 John F Kennedy Blvd 5 have?
Some of 3590 John F Kennedy Blvd 5's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3590 John F Kennedy Blvd 5 currently offering any rent specials?
3590 John F Kennedy Blvd 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3590 John F Kennedy Blvd 5 pet-friendly?
No, 3590 John F Kennedy Blvd 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 3590 John F Kennedy Blvd 5 offer parking?
No, 3590 John F Kennedy Blvd 5 does not offer parking.
Does 3590 John F Kennedy Blvd 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3590 John F Kennedy Blvd 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3590 John F Kennedy Blvd 5 have a pool?
No, 3590 John F Kennedy Blvd 5 does not have a pool.
Does 3590 John F Kennedy Blvd 5 have accessible units?
No, 3590 John F Kennedy Blvd 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 3590 John F Kennedy Blvd 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3590 John F Kennedy Blvd 5 has units with dishwashers.
