Jersey City, NJ
274 BARROW ST
Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:34 AM

274 BARROW ST

274 Barrow Street · (201) 478-6700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

274 Barrow Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Beautiful HUGE 2 bedroom, 1 bath + den unit for rent right across the street from Van Vorst Park!!! Only 3 blocks to the Grove Street PATH and close to Light Rail Train, Liberty State Park, Downtown Jersey City shops, restaurants, cafes & nightlife. Both full bath & washer/dryer are several steps down to a separate sunken section of the unit, adding unique character and charm to this home. Gorgeous oversized windows open directly over the park. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. There is a dog run across the street. Comfort, location, space & charm at the highest level!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 274 BARROW ST have any available units?
274 BARROW ST has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 274 BARROW ST have?
Some of 274 BARROW ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 274 BARROW ST currently offering any rent specials?
274 BARROW ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 274 BARROW ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 274 BARROW ST is pet friendly.
Does 274 BARROW ST offer parking?
No, 274 BARROW ST does not offer parking.
Does 274 BARROW ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 274 BARROW ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 274 BARROW ST have a pool?
No, 274 BARROW ST does not have a pool.
Does 274 BARROW ST have accessible units?
No, 274 BARROW ST does not have accessible units.
Does 274 BARROW ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 274 BARROW ST has units with dishwashers.
