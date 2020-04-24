274 BARROW ST

Amenities
Beautiful HUGE 2 bedroom, 1 bath + den unit for rent right across the street from Van Vorst Park!!! Only 3 blocks to the Grove Street PATH and close to Light Rail Train, Liberty State Park, Downtown Jersey City shops, restaurants, cafes & nightlife. Both full bath & washer/dryer are several steps down to a separate sunken section of the unit, adding unique character and charm to this home. Gorgeous oversized windows open directly over the park. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. There is a dog run across the street. Comfort, location, space & charm at the highest level!