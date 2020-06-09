All apartments in Jersey City
251 MANHATTAN AVE

251 Manhattan Avenue · (201) 433-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

251 Manhattan Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Make this 2019 beauty yours today! Schedule your tour to view this gorgeous brand new construction 3 true sized bedrooms (Master bedroom includes a master bathroom), 2 full amazingly done bathrooms, in unit washer & dryer & car parking all for only $2,550. About 1,500 square feet. This 2nd floor apartment features central AC, hardwood floors all throughout the apartment, tons of natural sunlight, a large balcony, brand new stainless steel appliances, and 1 car port. Only minutes away from Journal square path to NYC and major highways. Pets may be allowed on a case by case basis, pet fee applicable. Available ASAP.There is a 1 month broker fee, 1.5 security deposit and first month's rent is due before move in. Secure your chance to view this charming place today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 MANHATTAN AVE have any available units?
251 MANHATTAN AVE has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 251 MANHATTAN AVE have?
Some of 251 MANHATTAN AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 MANHATTAN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
251 MANHATTAN AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 MANHATTAN AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 251 MANHATTAN AVE is pet friendly.
Does 251 MANHATTAN AVE offer parking?
Yes, 251 MANHATTAN AVE does offer parking.
Does 251 MANHATTAN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 251 MANHATTAN AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 MANHATTAN AVE have a pool?
No, 251 MANHATTAN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 251 MANHATTAN AVE have accessible units?
No, 251 MANHATTAN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 251 MANHATTAN AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 251 MANHATTAN AVE has units with dishwashers.
