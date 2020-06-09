251 MANHATTAN AVE

Amenities
Make this 2019 beauty yours today! Schedule your tour to view this gorgeous brand new construction 3 true sized bedrooms (Master bedroom includes a master bathroom), 2 full amazingly done bathrooms, in unit washer & dryer & car parking all for only $2,550. About 1,500 square feet. This 2nd floor apartment features central AC, hardwood floors all throughout the apartment, tons of natural sunlight, a large balcony, brand new stainless steel appliances, and 1 car port. Only minutes away from Journal square path to NYC and major highways. Pets may be allowed on a case by case basis, pet fee applicable. Available ASAP.There is a 1 month broker fee, 1.5 security deposit and first month's rent is due before move in. Secure your chance to view this charming place today!