251 MANHATTAN AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Make this 2019 beauty yours today! Schedule your tour to view this gorgeous brand new construction 3 true sized bedrooms (Master bedroom includes a master bathroom), 2 full amazingly done bathrooms, in unit washer & dryer & car parking all for only $2,550. About 1,500 square feet. This 2nd floor apartment features central AC, hardwood floors all throughout the apartment, tons of natural sunlight, a large balcony, brand new stainless steel appliances, and 1 car port. Only minutes away from Journal square path to NYC and major highways. Pets may be allowed on a case by case basis, pet fee applicable. Available ASAP.There is a 1 month broker fee, 1.5 security deposit and first month's rent is due before move in. Secure your chance to view this charming place today!