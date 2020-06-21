All apartments in Jersey City
235 WEBSTER AVE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 6:48 AM

235 WEBSTER AVE

235 Webster Avenue · (201) 333-4443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

235 Webster Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2L · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Welcome home in this beautiful railroad style 2 bedroom apartment in the prime part of Jersey City Heights. The apartment boasts high ceilings, a spacious master bedroom, plenty of natural light.The apartment also has a little breakfast nook (a table with 2 stools). Refrigerator, stove and microwave are also provided. The apartment has its own thermostat. There is plenty of street parking. Public transportation is close by – only a 7 minute walk to the Ninth Street / Congress Light Rail Station and a couple of minute walk to public & private bus route to the Hoboken Path & NYC. Lots of good restaurants near by, including amazing coffee shops , Farmer's Market and so much more. Call today for a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 WEBSTER AVE have any available units?
235 WEBSTER AVE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 WEBSTER AVE have?
Some of 235 WEBSTER AVE's amenities include coffee bar, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 WEBSTER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
235 WEBSTER AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 WEBSTER AVE pet-friendly?
No, 235 WEBSTER AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 235 WEBSTER AVE offer parking?
No, 235 WEBSTER AVE does not offer parking.
Does 235 WEBSTER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 WEBSTER AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 WEBSTER AVE have a pool?
No, 235 WEBSTER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 235 WEBSTER AVE have accessible units?
No, 235 WEBSTER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 235 WEBSTER AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 WEBSTER AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
