235 WEBSTER AVE

Amenities

coffee bar microwave range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar

Welcome home in this beautiful railroad style 2 bedroom apartment in the prime part of Jersey City Heights. The apartment boasts high ceilings, a spacious master bedroom, plenty of natural light.The apartment also has a little breakfast nook (a table with 2 stools). Refrigerator, stove and microwave are also provided. The apartment has its own thermostat. There is plenty of street parking. Public transportation is close by – only a 7 minute walk to the Ninth Street / Congress Light Rail Station and a couple of minute walk to public & private bus route to the Hoboken Path & NYC. Lots of good restaurants near by, including amazing coffee shops , Farmer's Market and so much more. Call today for a private showing!