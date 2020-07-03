234 GRIFFITH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located on a quiet block in the sought after Jersey City Heights, welcome home to this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms including a master suite with walk-in closet, master bath, and juliette balcony on the quiet, off-street side of the house which overlooks a stunning wall mural by local Artist, Mr. MustArt! Enjoy southern exposure on your private outdoor balcony off the open concept living and dining room spaces sitting below the massive vaulted ceiling. Kitchen comes fully equipped with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Other features consist of hardwood floors, central air and ample windows throughout, flooding the home with natural sunlight. Also included are side-by-side in-unit washer and dryer housed in its own room with enough space for storage. All this and just steps away to the Heights' best shopping, dining, art galleries, parks and easy transportation into Hoboken, Downtown Jersey City or NYC. Don't wait...make this gem your home today! Cats only, dogs maybe (restrictions and fee will apply). Virtually staged.