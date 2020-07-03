All apartments in Jersey City
234 GRIFFITH ST

234 Griffith Street · (201) 792-4300
Location

234 Griffith Street, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located on a quiet block in the sought after Jersey City Heights, welcome home to this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms including a master suite with walk-in closet, master bath, and juliette balcony on the quiet, off-street side of the house which overlooks a stunning wall mural by local Artist, Mr. MustArt! Enjoy southern exposure on your private outdoor balcony off the open concept living and dining room spaces sitting below the massive vaulted ceiling. Kitchen comes fully equipped with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Other features consist of hardwood floors, central air and ample windows throughout, flooding the home with natural sunlight. Also included are side-by-side in-unit washer and dryer housed in its own room with enough space for storage. All this and just steps away to the Heights' best shopping, dining, art galleries, parks and easy transportation into Hoboken, Downtown Jersey City or NYC. Don't wait...make this gem your home today! Cats only, dogs maybe (restrictions and fee will apply). Virtually staged.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 GRIFFITH ST have any available units?
234 GRIFFITH ST has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 GRIFFITH ST have?
Some of 234 GRIFFITH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 GRIFFITH ST currently offering any rent specials?
234 GRIFFITH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 GRIFFITH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 234 GRIFFITH ST is pet friendly.
Does 234 GRIFFITH ST offer parking?
No, 234 GRIFFITH ST does not offer parking.
Does 234 GRIFFITH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 234 GRIFFITH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 GRIFFITH ST have a pool?
No, 234 GRIFFITH ST does not have a pool.
Does 234 GRIFFITH ST have accessible units?
No, 234 GRIFFITH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 234 GRIFFITH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 GRIFFITH ST has units with dishwashers.
