***Fee Paid by Landlord*** Two bedroom one bath third floor unit in all brick rowhouse. Recently updated and renovated and like new throughout. Hardwood floors, new kitchen and bath and ample closet space. Washer/Dryer in unit. Northern and southern exposures. Very close to Newark Ave Pedestrian Plaza, local shopping restaurants and PATH.