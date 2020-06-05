20 NEWPORT PARKWAY

Amenities

Amazing 1170 Sq. Ft. 2BR/2BA South Facing Corner unit with Private Balcony and NYC/River views in the highly desirable Luxury Waterfront Community, The Shore. The Home boasts Open Floor Plan, Floor-to-Ceiling windows that flood the home with Natural Light, Central Air, Hardwood floors throughout, and In Unit Washer/Dryer. The Chef’s Kitchen includes S/S appliances, Granite Counter-tops, Custom Cabinetry, and Breakfast Bar. Enjoy a Spacious Master bedroom and large bathroom. The Luxury community offers 24/7 Concierge, Roof Top Deck and Lounge with Stunning NYC/River Views, Conference Room, Jacuzzi, Steam Room, Sauna, Exercise Room, and a Children’s Playroom. Conveniently located Near Hoboken & Newport Path, Morton Williams Super Market, and Mall. Garage parking available for additional fee in Garage next door.