Jersey City, NJ
20 NEWPORT PARKWAY
20 NEWPORT PARKWAY

20 Newport Parkway · (201) 798-3300
Location

20 Newport Parkway, Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 901 · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
sauna
Amazing 1170 Sq. Ft. 2BR/2BA South Facing Corner unit with Private Balcony and NYC/River views in the highly desirable Luxury Waterfront Community, The Shore. The Home boasts Open Floor Plan, Floor-to-Ceiling windows that flood the home with Natural Light, Central Air, Hardwood floors throughout, and In Unit Washer/Dryer. The Chef’s Kitchen includes S/S appliances, Granite Counter-tops, Custom Cabinetry, and Breakfast Bar. Enjoy a Spacious Master bedroom and large bathroom. The Luxury community offers 24/7 Concierge, Roof Top Deck and Lounge with Stunning NYC/River Views, Conference Room, Jacuzzi, Steam Room, Sauna, Exercise Room, and a Children’s Playroom. Conveniently located Near Hoboken & Newport Path, Morton Williams Super Market, and Mall. Garage parking available for additional fee in Garage next door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 NEWPORT PARKWAY have any available units?
20 NEWPORT PARKWAY has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 NEWPORT PARKWAY have?
Some of 20 NEWPORT PARKWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 NEWPORT PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
20 NEWPORT PARKWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 NEWPORT PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 20 NEWPORT PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 20 NEWPORT PARKWAY offer parking?
Yes, 20 NEWPORT PARKWAY does offer parking.
Does 20 NEWPORT PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 NEWPORT PARKWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 NEWPORT PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 20 NEWPORT PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 20 NEWPORT PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 20 NEWPORT PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 20 NEWPORT PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 NEWPORT PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
