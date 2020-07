Amenities

NO BROKER FEES. Take off your sneakers or your high heels and soak in the silence, it gets real quiet. Offering this two bedrooms rental unit at a very low price. Highland Arms is a classy pre war building that offers large rooms high ceilings and detailed hardwood floors. Heat and hot water included in rent. 10 minutes to Journal Square Path Train giving you an easy commute to NYC. Coined operated laundry machines located in the basement. To live for...